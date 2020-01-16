17:22 | 16.01.2020

Rupert Resources Drills 181.1 Grams Per Tonne Gold (g/t) Over 1.7m and 4.2g/t Over 11m at the Pahtavaara Mine

Rupert Resources Ltd (“Rupert” or “the Company”) reports further results from the 7,000m Pahtavaara mine exploration program (tables 2 & 3). The results reported today include high-grade intercepts in holes from the NFE zone where two mineralised trends are being drilled. These intersections are outside of the current known resource, in areas of limited historic drilling and in close proximity to the existing open pits and underground infrastructure.

HighlightsNFE Lower Trend

Hole 119519 intersected 181.1g/t Au over 1.7m from 165.3m (including 438g/t Au over 0.7m) extending the width of the high-grade shoot from previous drilling by 28m. Hole 119512 intersected 111g/t Au over 0.65m from 121m in hole 119512 extending the shoot towards surface from previous drilling. The vertical extent is now estimated to be in excess of 200m

NFE Upper Trend

Hole 119519 intersected 4.2g/t Au over 11m from 82.4m (including 6.5g/t Au over 1.3m and 25.1g/t Au over 1.1m) demonstrating increased width of this zone with depth. Holes 119509 and 119511 intersected 5.6g/t over 1.1m and 10.7g/t Au over 1.0m at between 50 to 60m depth, demonstrating the zone extends below the previously mined shallow open pit. James Withall, CEO of Rupert Resources commented “Today’s results demonstrate increased continuity to the significant high-grade mineralisation identified in the NFE zone. The current drilling is demonstrating un-mined mineralisation with grades far higher than the April 2018 Inferred Resource.”

Summary

Drilling at NFE zone by Rupert Resources since 2016 has identified the potential for at least two mineralised trends (figures 1, 2 & 3) that strike to the north west up to 400m and dip to the southwest. These trends are host to high-grade mineralisation that appears to exist as plunging shoots that are orientated similarly to previously mined zones at Pahtavaara. Drilling and channel sampling from underground infrastructure indicates that these shoots may continue to depths of at least 400m with the deposit remaining open beyond this. This targeted drilling based on the revised geological interpretation of Pahtavaara continues to intersected mineralisation with grades well in excess of the 3.2g/t Au of the current Inferred Resource completed in April 2018. Table 1 below shows the best intersections drilled in the NFE zone to date. Furthermore the 2019 drilling is demonstrating that the extent of the plunging shoots that are being defined can be further expanded.

Table 1. Ranking of best mineralised intercepts from NFE zone containing grades in excess of 20 g/t Au x interval (m)Hole IDFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au (g/t)Gram x m

119507 150.0 155.0 5.0 220.3 1101.5 Incl. 150.0 152.0 2.0 550.0 1100.0 Incl. 151.0 152.0 1.0 935.0 935.0 116011 133.0 137.0 4.0 108.5 434.0 Incl. 136.0 137.0 1.0 432.0 432.0

119519165.3167.01.7181.1307.9

Incl. 165.3 166.0 0.7 438.0 306.6 116051 125.0 126.0 1.0 245.0 245.0 199316 54.0 56.7 0.7 295.0 191.8 4111467 0.2 2.0 1.8 48.8 87.8

119512121.1121.80.7111.077.7

117068 100.3 109.3 9.0 6.0 54.0 Incl. 101.3 102.3 2.0 24.2 48.4 105176 173.0 174.0 1.0 52.0 52.0

11951982.493.611.24.348.2

Incl. 84.0 85.3 1.3 10.1 13.1 Incl. 89.9 90.9 1.0 25.1 25.1 117305 135.0 139.0 4.0 12.0 48.0 Incl. 135.0 136.0 1.0 9.5 9.5 Incl. 138.0 139.0 1.0 36.3 36.3 117379 98.0 107.0 9.0 5.2 47.0 Incl. 102.3 103.6 1.3 30.3 38.8 111865 29.0 36.0 7.0 5.8 40.6 Incl. 32.0 36.0 4.0 9.9 39.6 Incl. 32.0 33.0 1.0 26.1 26.1 111815 15.0 17.0 2.0 20.0 40.0 Incl. 15.0 16.0 1.0 36.7 36.7 112641 24.0 43.0 19.0 2.1 39.9 114820 50.0 52.0 2.0 14.8 29.6 199322 42.0 44.0 2.0 12.8 25.6 105148 96.0 99.0 3.0 7.8 23.4 Incl. 97.0 98.0 1.0 21.2 21.2 105147 44.0 47.0 3.0 7.5 22.5 Incl. 45.0 46.0 1.0 18.7 18.7

Notes to table: New reported holes in bold. Intercepts include all grades. > 5g/tonne Au to report all intervals. No upper cut-off grade was applied. Maximum two metre interval of less than 0.5g/t cut-off used for reporting. Unless specified, true widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available.

The 1,609m of drilling reported today brings the total reported from the ongoing mine exploration campaign to 2,871m. Assays are pending from a number of other holes targeting step outs along both the upper and lower trends to the NW and SE as well as from the Harpoon target. Further drilling to delineate the potential surface expressions of all the mineralised zones at Pahtavaara is underway along with underground drilling to test a series of further potential resource extensions.

Mineralisation

Mineralisation at the NFE target is hosted by massive amphibolite with intense dolomite veining and hosts proximal, pervasive and veined, biotite and/or magnetite alteration. The massive amphibolite itself is hosted within a sequence of talc schists, part of the Saatasvaara Komatiite Formation. True widths cannot be determined from currently available information

Review by Qualified Person, Quality Control and Reports

In compliance with National Instrument 43-101, Mr. Mike Sutton, P.Geo. is the Qualified Person who supervised and approved the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Samples are prepared by ALS Finland in Sodankylä and assayed in ALS laboratories in Ireland, Romania or Sweden. All samples are under watch from the drill site to the storage facility. Samples are assayed using fire assay method with aqua regia digest and analysis by AAS for gold. Over limit analysis for >10 ppm Au is conducted using fire assay and gravimetric finish. For multi-element assays Ultra Trace Level Method by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and a combination of ICP-MS and ICP-AES is used. The Company’s QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at appropriate intervals. Approximately five percent (5%) of the pulps and rejects are sent for check assaying at a second lab. Base of till samples are prepared in ALS Sodankylä by dry-sieving method prep-41, and assayed by fire assay with ICP-AES finish for gold. Multi-elements are assayed in ALS laboratories in either of Ireland, Romania or Sweden by aqua regia with ICP-MS finish. Rupert maintains a strict chain of custody procedure to manage the handling of all samples. The Company’s QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication.

About Rupert

Rupert is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “RUP”. The Company owns the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits and concessions located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland (“Pahtavaara”). Pahtavaara previously produced over 420koz of gold and 474koz remains in an Inferred mineral resource (4.6 Mt at a grade of 3.2 g/t Au at a 1.5 g/t Au cut-off grade, see the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report: Pahtavaara Project, Finland” with an effective date of April 16, 2018, prepared by Brian Wolfe, Principal Consultant, International Resource Solutions Pty Ltd., an independent qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). The Company also holds a 100% interest in two properties in Central Finland – Hirsikangas and Osikonmaki; the Gold Centre property, which consists of mineral claims located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake, Ontario; and the Surf Inlet Property in British Columbia. Web: http://rupertresources.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which, other than statements of historical fact constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to: results of exploration activities, mineral resources. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the general risks of the mining industry, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended February 28, 2019 available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.AppendixTable 2. Mineralised intercepts from NFE zone 2019 mine exploration drillingHole IDFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au (g/t)

119507 150.0 155.0 5.0 220.3* incl. 150.0 152.0 2.0 550.0 Incl. 151.0 152.0 1.0 935.0

11950939.040.11.15.6

119509 63.0 64.0 1.0 0.9 119509 139.0 140.0 1.0 1.6 119511 40.0 41.0 1.0 1.0

11951157.058.01.010.7

119511 40.0 41.0 1.0 1.0 119512 115.0 116.0 1.0 1.8

119512121.1121.80.7111.0

119513 56.0 57.0 1.0 0.9 119513

83.384.10.82.0

119514 80.3 81.2 1.0 0.7 119514 107.0 108.0 1.0 1.0 119514 111.0 112.0 1.0 2.8 119515 82.0 84.0 2.0 4.6 Incl. 82.0 83.0 1.0 8.2 119515 90.0 97.0 7.0 0.6 119516 143.0 144.0 1.0 0.6 119517 83.0 83.6 0.6 0.5 119517 88.1 89.0 0.9 0.5 119517 103.0 104.0 1.0 1.0

11951982.493.611.24.3Incl.84.085.31.310.1Incl.89.990.91.025.1*119519165.3167.01.7181.1Incl.165.3166.00.7438.0*Notes to table: Highlighted intercepts referred to in commentary. * denotes visible gold present in the core. A lower cut of 0.5g/tonne Au has been used for all intervals. No upper cut-off grade was applied. Maximum two metre interval of less than cut-off used for reporting. Unless specified, true widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available. Hole 119510 did not intersect significant mineralisation, assays awaited for hole 119508 in the Harpoon zone.Table 3. Drill collar locations of new mine drilling and significant intercepts at NFE Hole IDEastingNorthingElevationAzimuthDipEOH

199322 475119 7501970 253.9 14.3 -42 55.85 199316 475038 7502010 253.6 11.6 -48 55.65 119519 475058 7501934 249.33 30.4 -73.3 191 119517 475122 7501874 245.54 33.8 -63.8 158.5 119516 475094 7501913 252.53 31.6 -59.1 155.7 119515 475081 7501931 252.98 30.8 -75.2 185.4 119514 475020 7501936 250.89 42 -79.3 191.1 119513 475053 7501967 252.16 30 -45.1 121.1 119512 475053 7501967 252.15 29.3 -59.5 140.6 119511 475042 7501990 252.72 30 -44.5 116.1 119510 475042 7501989 252.76 28.7 -59.1 128.3 119509 475079 7501971 253.36 29.3 -69.3 140.7 119508 475212 7501928 256.53 28.4 -59.7 80.6 119507 475046 7501954 251.24 27 -74.8 160 117305* 475137 7501890 61.8 315.1 12 213.2 117379* 475057 7501824 71.4 3 26.7 165 117068 475030 7501930 250.8 73.3 -53.5 176.3 116051 475041 7501956 251.2 29.3 -61.8 146 116011 475039 7501962 251.6 39.8 -66.5 164.3 114820 475244 7501926 258.3 343.8 -43.8 96.8 112641 475037 7501840 3.64 320.2 -32.5 99.1 111865 475219 7501978 260.92 112.8 -46.8 193.9 105148 475009 7502098 259.2 164 -40 155.9 105147 474968 7502065 250.5 163 -40 114.1 4111467* 475021 7501828 -114.7 317.5 9.63 5.6

