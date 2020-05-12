|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:00 | 14.09.2020
Rupert Resources Drills 3.0g/t Gold Over 171.2m From 15m, 1.5g/t Gold Over 200.9m From 6m, and 2.1g/t Gold Over 143.6m From 52m at the Ikkari Discovery
Rupert Resources Ltd (“Rupert” or “the Company”) reports new drill results from its ongoing exploration programme at the 100% owned Pahtavaara Project in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, Finland.
Third drill rig added to accelerate programme
* highlights only, from 12 intercepts within the mineralised interval of >5g/t Au (see tables 3 and 4 for details)
James Withall, CEO of Rupert Resources commented “These are the best results so far from Ikkari and indicate potential for a very wide zone of gold mineralisation which, if sub-vertical, could be up to 200m horizontal width in the first complete section of the main zone, and with evidence of a higher-grade component. Ongoing drilling will attempt to further define the extent of the mineralised envelope at Ikkari which remains open in all directions with mineralisation shown to commence at surface to a vertical depth of at least 230m (the limit of current drilling).”
The Ikkari mineralisation remains open in all directions and base of till drilling continues eastwards along the regional trend towards the Saittä discovery, 5km to the east, which is believed to lie along the same mineralising structure as Ikkari (figure 1). These follow up holes at Ikkari are further increasing the understanding of the controls on mineralisation identified in previous drilling. Infill drilling is progressing along the 550m of currently defined strike and areas outside the current limits of drilling. Further drilling will also target along trend base of till anomalies to the east, where the strike of the anomaly now extends more than 1 km.
20 August 2020
10.1
182.5 (EOH)
172.4
1.3
120066
14.8
86.0
71.2
2.0
120066
166.0
296.5 (EOH)
130.5
1.2
120065
53.0
84.0
31.0
2.1
120061
30 June 2020
167.0
191.0
24.0
0.9
120061
212.0
233.0
21.0
1.2
120061
273.0
320.0
47.0
4.1
120059
121.0
134.0
13.0
15.2
120042
12 May 2020
10.8
148.0
137.2
1.8
120038
25.0
79.0
54.0
1.5
Notes to table: No upper cut-off grade and a 0.4g/t Au lower cut-off applied. Unless specified, true widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available. Full breakdown of new holes with “includings” in Table 3. Refer to previous releases at https://rupertresources.com/news/ for details of previously released drilling intercepts. EOH – End of Hole.
To date, 6,612 metres have been drilled in 28 holes, with results reported for 15 holes. Three drills will continue to target expansion of Ikkari in all directions. Hole 120068 was drilled on the extreme eastern end and corresponds broadly to adjacent drill hole 065, with the mineralisation possibly reflecting either a marginal position to the main mineralisation zone, variation in structural intensity, position in a fold hinge or other structural discontinuity (figure 3).
Mineralisation at Ikkari is characterised by intense alteration and deformation. Gold is associated with fine-grained disseminated pyrite within planar quartz-carbonate veins and / or disseminated in the host rocks, commonly as fine-grained visible gold. Host rocks observed thus far include sedimentary rocks overprinted by albite-sericite alteration, and strongly foliated chlorite-altered mafic-ultramafic rocks. A broader, variably mineralised alteration zone comprising magnetite ± hematite ± tourmaline ± K-feldspar ± fuchsite is also present. Holes demonstrate strong foliation, shearing, and veining that is predominantly parallel to the dominant structural fabric and gold appears to be concentrated sedimentary intercalations associated with zones of structural disruption at lithological boundaries, represented by irregular, cross-cutting vein associations and brittle fracture in albite-altered rocks. The regional structural data collected so far suggest a subvertical, broad and linear structure, within which, cross-cutting fractures, and variably dipping lithologies as well as possibly folded bedding, appear to have controlled the introduction of gold-bearing fluids and associated alteration zones.
453850.5
7496800
224.2
356.4
-50.7
182.5
120066
453850.6
7496740
223.8
357.9
-50.2
296.5
120065
454250.7
7496800
225.1
2.2
-50.2
252.0
120064
453770.4
7496679
224.0
0.9
-50.27
197.5
120063
453770.2
7496740
224.1
357
-50.5
248.5
120062**
454251.1
7496860
224.7
0.0
-50.0
45.6
120061
454287.2
7496721
228.0
330.7
-50.7
359.2
120060*
454287.2
7496721
228.0
340
-50.0
40.9
120059
454215.2
7496773
225.3
327.8
-49.9
247.5
120042
453897.0
7496833
223.8
180.0
-49.3
157.0
120038
453797.3
7496814
224.6
179.1
-48.5
136.3
Notes to table: The coordinates are in ETRS89 Z35 and all holes are surveyed at 3m intervals downhole and all core is orientated. *Hole 120060 collapsed at 40.9m and the collar was re-used to drill 120061. **Hole 120062 collapsed at 45m and has not yet been re-drilled. New holes in bold.
Area 1 comprises a large part of a structural corridor that lies between Kittilä Group allochthon to the north and the younger Kumpu Group basin to the south. The zone is dominated by large E-W to ENE trending faults which have controlled broad to isoclinal folding within the sediment-dominated (Savukoski Group) rock package. A complex network of cross cutting structures has focused multi-stage fluid flow, with gold mineralisation associated with massive to fine-grained disseminated sulphides and concentrated at favourable structural intersections.
Samples are prepared by ALS Finland in Sodankylä and assayed in ALS laboratories in Ireland, Romania or Sweden. All samples are under watch from the drill site to the storage facility. Samples are assayed using fire assay method with aqua regia digest and analysis by AAS for gold. Over limit analysis for >10 ppm Au is conducted using fire assay and gravimetric finish for assays over >100ppm Au. For multi-element assays Ultra Trace Level Method by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and a combination of ICP-MS and ICP-AES is used. The Company’s QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at appropriate intervals. Approximately five percent (5%) of the pulps and rejects are sent for check assaying at a second lab.
Base of till samples are prepared in ALS Sodankylä by dry-sieving method prep-41, and assayed by fire assay with ICP-AES finish for gold. Multi-elements are assayed in ALS laboratories in either of Ireland, Romania or Sweden by aqua regia with ICP-MS finish. Rupert maintains a strict chain of custody procedure to manage the handling of all samples. The Company’s QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication.
117.0
123.0
6.0
0.7
176.0
177.0
1.0
4.3
222.0
226.0
4.0
0.9
236.5
238.0
1.5
0.7
253.0
255.0
2.0
3.4
261.0
272.0
11.0
1.5
including
264.0
265.0
1.0
5.6
including
271.0
272.0
1.0
4.7
286.0
289.0
3.0
1.5
294.0
295.0
1.0
5.1
300.0
308.0
8.0
0.9
including
36.0
1.0
17.0
48.0
1.0
19.7
including
59.0
64.8
5.8
7.3
including
74.0
75.0
1.0
5.8
including
82.0
88.0
6.0
4.1
including
92.0
94.0
2.0
7.0
including
96.0
97.0
1.0
8.6
including
110.0
111.0
1.0
6.4
including
123.0
124.0
1.0
5.2
including
130.0
134.0
4.0
6.0
including
138.0
139.0
1.0
7.0
including
145.0
149.0
4.0
6.3
including
156.0
157.0
1.0
5.0
including
161.0
166.0
5.0
6.9
163.0
1.0
13.6
including
174.0
175.0
1.0
6.8
including
189.0
190.0
1.0
18.1
27.1
31.3
4.2
0.5
including
87.0
94.0
7.0
4.5
including
102.0
109.0
7.0
4.4
including
126.9
131.0
4.1
10.1
including
148.8
149.8
1.0
8.9
including
154.0
163.0
9.0
6.2
including
193.0
194.0
1.0
6.3
including
213.0
214.0
1.0
8.7
223.0
224.0
2.0
0.6
230.0
242.0
12.0
0.5
253.0
254.0
1.0
8.1
263.0
279.0
16.0
3.6
including
266.0
274.0
8.0
6.2
including
50.0
51.0
1.0
8.4
including
58.0
59.0
1.0
5.9
including
80.0
86.0
6.0
3.4
including
93.0
96.0
3.0
6.1
including
158.0
164.0
6.0
4.7
including
176.0
180.0
4.0
5.5
221.0
230.0
9.0
1.2
including
222.0
223.0
1.0
5.6
241.0
248.0
7.0
3.4
including
241.0
242.0
1.0
17.8
259.0
260.0
1.0
2.2
20.7
0.9
57.0
58.0
1.0
21.5
0.8
No Sample
58.0
59.0
1.0
22.0
0.5
59.0
60.0
1.0
23.1
1.1
60.0
61.0
1.0
0.9
23.1
23.4
0.3
No Sample
61.0
62.0
1.0
23.6
0.2
0.5
62.0
63.0
1.0
24.0
0.4
No Sample
63.0
64.0
1.0
25.0
1.0
0.8
64.0
64.8
0.8
26.0
1.0
0.7
64.8
66.0
1.3
0.3
26.0
27.0
1.0
0.5
66.0
67.0
1.0
0.8
27.0
28.0
1.0
0.1
67.0
68.0
1.0
0.7
28.0
29.0
1.0
68.0
69.0
1.0
30.0
1.0
69.0
70.0
1.0
0.3
30.0
31.0
1.0
70.0
71.0
1.0
0.1
31.0
32.0
1.0
71.0
72.0
1.0
0.1
32.0
33.0
1.0
72.0
73.0
1.0
0.3
33.0
34.0
1.0
73.0
74.0
1.0
0.4
34.0
35.0
1.0
74.0
75.0
1.0
36.0
1.0
75.0
76.0
1.0
0.8
36.0
37.0
1.0
76.0
77.0
1.0
0.1
37.0
37.7
0.7
77.0
78.0
1.0
0.5
37.7
37.9
0.2
No Sample
78.0
79.0
1.0
39.0
1.1
79.0
80.0
1.0
40.0
1.0
80.0
81.0
1.0
41.0
1.0
81.0
82.0
1.0
42.0
1.0
82.0
83.0
1.0
43.0
1.0
83.0
84.0
1.0
44.0
1.0
84.0
85.0
1.0
45.0
1.0
85.0
86.0
1.0
46.0
1.0
86.0
87.0
1.0
0.1
46.0
47.0
1.0
87.0
88.0
1.0
48.0
1.0
88.0
89.0
1.0
0.4
48.0
49.0
1.0
89.0
90.0
1.0
0.7
49.0
49.6
0.6
90.0
91.0
1.0
0.2
49.6
49.7
0.1
No Sample
91.0
92.0
1.0
0.7
49.7
50.0
0.3
92.0
93.0
1.0
51.0
1.0
93.0
94.0
1.0
51.5
0.5
94.0
95.0
1.0
1.0
51.5
51.8
0.3
No Sample
95.0
96.0
1.0
0.9
51.8
52.2
0.4
96.0
97.0
1.0
53.2
1.0
No Sample
97.0
98.0
1.0
54.0
0.8
98.0
99.0
1.0
55.0
1.0
99.0
100.0
1.0
0.4
55.0
56.0
1.0
0.7
100.0
101.0
1.0
0.1
56.0
57.0
1.0
0.3
101.0
102.0
1.0
2.1
102.0
103.0
1.0
0.6
145.0
146.0
1.0
104.0
1.0
0.5
146.0
147.0
1.0
105.0
1.0
147.0
148.0
1.0
106.0
1.0
148.0
149.0
1.0
107.0
1.0
149.0
150.0
1.0
108.0
1.0
150.0
151.0
1.0
109.0
1.0
151.0
152.0
1.0
110.0
1.0
0.6
152.0
153.0
1.0
0.1
110.0
111.0
1.0
153.0
154.0
1.0
112.0
1.0
154.0
155.0
1.0
0.1
112.0
113.0
1.0
155.0
156.0
1.0
114.0
1.0
156.0
157.0
1.0
115.0
1.0
157.0
158.0
1.0
116.0
1.0
0.8
158.0
159.0
1.0
0.1
116.0
117.0
1.0
0.6
159.0
160.0
1.0
118.0
1.0
160.0
161.0
1.0
119.0
1.0
161.0
162.0
1.0
120.0
1.0
162.0
163.0
1.0
121.0
1.0
163.0
164.0
1.0
122.0
1.0
0.6
164.0
165.0
1.0
123.0
1.0
165.0
166.0
1.0
124.0
1.0
166.0
167.0
1.0
125.0
1.0
167.0
168.0
1.0
0.8
125.0
126.0
1.0
168.0
169.0
1.0
0.3
126.0
127.0
1.0
169.0
170.0
1.0
128.0
1.0
170.0
171.0
1.0
0.2
128.0
129.0
1.0
171.0
172.0
1.0
0.3
129.0
130.0
1.0
172.0
173.0
1.0
0.4
130.0
131.0
1.0
173.0
174.0
1.0
0.8
131.0
132.0
1.0
174.0
175.0
1.0
133.0
1.0
175.0
176.0
1.0
134.0
1.0
176.0
177.0
1.0
0.1
134.0
135.0
1.0
0.4
177.0
178.0
1.0
0.2
135.0
136.0
1.0
178.0
179.0
1.0
137.0
1.0
0.8
179.0
180.0
1.0
138.0
1.0
0.4
180.0
181.0
1.0
0.1
138.0
139.0
1.0
181.0
182.0
1.0
0.5
139.0
140.0
1.0
182.0
183.0
1.0
0.1
140.0
141.0
1.0
183.0
184.0
1.0
0.0
141.0
142.0
1.0
0.5
184.0
185.0
1.0
0.1
142.0
143.0
1.0
185.0
186.0
1.0
0.4
143.0
144.0
1.0
0.7
186.0
187.0
1.0
145.0
1.0
187.0
188.0
1.0
0.3
188.0
189.0
1.0
0.0
189.0
190.0
1.0
190.0
191.0
1.0
0.6
191.0
192.0
1.0
0.3
192.0
193.0
1.0
0.1
193.0
193.8
0.8
0.0
