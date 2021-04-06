|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:00 | 06.04.2021
Rupert Resources Drills 6.1 g/t Gold Over 110m From 183.6m and Reports Positive Results From Further Metallurgical Testwork at Ikkari
Rupert Resources Ltd (“Rupert” or “the Company”) reports new drill results from its Ikkari prospect, the focus of its ongoing 60,000m exploration programme at the 100% owned Pahtavaara Project in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, Finland (figure 1). The mineralised strike length at Ikkari is at least 650m in total (figure 2) with mineralisation on all sections intersected to a depth of at least 300 to 500m.
* see tables 3 and 4 for full breakdown of intercepts
James Withall, CEO of Rupert Resources commented “We continue to de-risk the Ikkari discovery both from a geological and engineering perspective as we work towards a maiden resource this summer. These new drill results from near-surface infill sections indicate good continuity of the high-grade core at Ikkari, with the new intercept from 121019 over double the average grade at Ikkari. The new metallurgical testwork received confirms Ikkari is non-refractory with processing to final product achievable using an extremely simple flowsheet with minimal environmental impact. Located 10 ppm Au is conducted using fire assay and gravimetric finish for assays over >100ppm Au. For hole 120071 all mineralised samples were submitted for screen fire assays with gravimetric finish. For multi-element assays Ultra Trace Level Method by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and a combination of ICP-MS and ICP-AES is used. The Company’s QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at appropriate intervals. Approximately five percent (5%) of the pulps and rejects are sent for check assaying at a second lab.
Base of till samples are prepared in ALS Sodankylä by dry-sieving method prep-41, and assayed by fire assay with ICP-AES finish for gold. Multi-elements are assayed in ALS laboratories in either of Ireland, Romania or Sweden by aqua regia with ICP-MS finish. Rupert maintains a strict chain of custody procedure to manage the handling of all samples. The Company’s QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication.
Web: http://rupertresources.com/
including
including
including
including
including
including
including
including
including
including
including
including
and including
including
including
including
including
No upper cut-off grade and a 0.4g/t Au lower cut-off applied. Unless specified, true widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available. Bold intervals referred to in text of release. Refer to https://rupertresources.com/news/ for details of previously released drilling intercepts. Eoh – End of Hole.
184
0.4
14.6
184
185
1.0
15.2
185
186
1.0
15.8
186
187
1.0
4.9
187
188
1.0
2.7
188
189
1.0
0.9
189
190
1.0
17.8
190
191
1.0
13.7
191
192
1.0
10.0
192
193
1.0
4.2
193
194
1.0
3.3
194
195
1.0
0.3
195
196
1.0
0.1
196
197
1.0
0.0
197
198
1.0
0.0
198
199
1.0
0.0
199
200
1.0
0.0
200
201
1.0
0.0
201
202
1.0
0.4
202
203
1.0
1.9
203
204
1.0
6.0
204
205
1.0
7.9
205
206
1.0
8.4
206
207
1.0
16.6
207
208
1.0
13.1
208
209
1.0
6.0
209
210
1.0
15.5
210
211
1.0
15.2
211
212
1.0
7.2
212
213
1.0
15.0
213
214
1.0
3.1
214
215
1.0
6.2
215
216
1.0
11.0
216
217
1.0
7.2
217
218
1.0
4.9
218
219
1.0
5.7
219
220
1.0
4.6
220
221
1.0
3.5
221
222
1.0
6.2
222
223
1.0
5.3
223
224
1.0
7.9
224
225
1.0
2.1
225
226
1.0
25.2
226
227
1.0
11.8
227
228
1.0
1.7
228
229
1.0
2.1
229
230
1.0
8.0
231
232
1.0
0.7
232
233
1.0
7.5
233
234
1.0
1.1
234
235
1.0
4.1
235
236
1.0
3.4
236
237
1.0
3.2
237
238
1.0
8.5
238
239
1.0
1.3
239
240
1.0
1.0
240
241
1.0
0.3
241
242
1.0
0.6
242
243
1.0
1.3
243
244
1.0
0.6
244
245
1.0
0.5
245
246
1.0
3.9
246
247
1.0
0.5
247
248
1.0
1.7
248
249
1.0
15.0
249
250
1.0
3.9
250
251
1.0
20.8
251
252
1.0
17.2
252
253
1.0
12.5
253
254
1.0
21.4
254
255
1.0
6.9
255
256
1.0
6.7
256
257
1.0
1.2
257
258
1.0
3.6
258
259
1.0
5.9
259
260
1.0
0.8
260
261
1.0
1.1
261
262
1.0
6.1
262
263
1.0
8.4
263
264
1.0
15.6
264
265
1.0
6.5
265
266
1.0
2.0
266
267
1.0
3.4
267
268
1.0
3.0
268
269
1.0
2.8
269
269.9
0.9
14.7
269.9
270
0.1
270
271
1.0
4.2
271
272
1.0
1.0
272
273
1.0
0.6
273
274
1.0
3.2
274
275
1.0
1.8
275
276
1.0
0.6
276
277
1.0
0.3
277
278
1.0
0.7
278
279
1.0
0.4
279
280
1.0
8.3
280
281
1.0
26.7
281
282
1.0
26.7
282
283
1.0
32.6
283
284
1.0
1.0
284
285
1.0
1.0
285
286
1.0
0.2
286
287
1.0
0.2
287
288
1.0
0.7
288
289
1.0
1.9
289
290
1.0
0.8
290
291
1.0
2.5
291
292
1.0
4.9
292
293
1.0
4.9
293
294
1.0
2.9
