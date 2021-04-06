13:00 | 06.04.2021

Rupert Resources Drills 6.1 g/t Gold Over 110m From 183.6m and Reports Positive Results From Further Metallurgical Testwork at Ikkari

Rupert Resources Ltd (“Rupert” or “the Company”) reports new drill results from its Ikkari prospect, the focus of its ongoing 60,000m exploration programme at the 100% owned Pahtavaara Project in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, Finland (figure 1). The mineralised strike length at Ikkari is at least 650m in total (figure 2) with mineralisation on all sections intersected to a depth of at least 300 to 500m.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005540/en/Figure 1. New discoveries and base of till anomalies at Area 1 (Photo: Business Wire)Highlights*Hole 121019 intersected 6.1g/t gold (“Au”) over 110.4m from 183.6m with multiple high-grade zones (figures 2 and 3) throughout the intercept

Hole 121016 intersected 1.6g/t Au over 122m from 15m

Ikkari remains open at depth and along strike in both directions

New metallurgical test work confirms Ikkari is non-refractory with potential for simple process flowsheet with recoveries of 95 to >99% * see tables 3 and 4 for full breakdown of intercepts James Withall, CEO of Rupert Resources commented “We continue to de-risk the Ikkari discovery both from a geological and engineering perspective as we work towards a maiden resource this summer. These new drill results from near-surface infill sections indicate good continuity of the high-grade core at Ikkari, with the new intercept from 121019 over double the average grade at Ikkari. The new metallurgical testwork received confirms Ikkari is non-refractory with processing to final product achievable using an extremely simple flowsheet with minimal environmental impact. Located 10 ppm Au is conducted using fire assay and gravimetric finish for assays over >100ppm Au. For hole 120071 all mineralised samples were submitted for screen fire assays with gravimetric finish. For multi-element assays Ultra Trace Level Method by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and a combination of ICP-MS and ICP-AES is used. The Company’s QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at appropriate intervals. Approximately five percent (5%) of the pulps and rejects are sent for check assaying at a second lab. Base of till samples are prepared in ALS Sodankylä by dry-sieving method prep-41, and assayed by fire assay with ICP-AES finish for gold. Multi-elements are assayed in ALS laboratories in either of Ireland, Romania or Sweden by aqua regia with ICP-MS finish. Rupert maintains a strict chain of custody procedure to manage the handling of all samples. The Company’s QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication.

About Rupert

Rupert is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “RUP”. The Company owns the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits and concessions located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland (“Pahtavaara”). Pahtavaara previously produced over 420koz of gold and 474koz remains in an Inferred mineral resource (4.6 Mt at a grade of 3.2 g/t Au at a 1.5 g/t Au cut-off grade, see the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report: Pahtavaara Project, Finland” with an effective date of April 16, 2018, prepared by Brian Wolfe, Principal Consultant, International Resource Solutions Pty Ltd., an independent qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Surf Inlet Property in British Columbia, a 100% interest in properties in Central Finland and a 20% carried participating interest in the Gold Centre property located adjacent to the Red Lake mine in Ontario. Web: http://rupertresources.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements This press release contains statements which, other than statements of historical fact constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to: results of exploration activities, mineral resources. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the general risks of the mining industry, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended February 29, 2020 available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.APPENDIXTable 3. New Intercepts at IkkariHole ID



From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade Au g/t121019





99.0



105.0



6.0



1.1



135.0



136.0



1.0



1.1



155.0



166.0



11.0



3.4

183.6 294.0 110.4 6.1

including



183.6



186.0



2.4



15.3 including



189.0



192.0



3.0



13.8 including



206.0



213.0



7.0



12.6 including



225.0



227.0



2.0



18.5 including



248.0



254.0



6.0



15.1 including



263.0



264.0



1.0



15.6 including



269.0



269.9



0.9



14.7

including 280.0 283.0 3.0 28.7





338.0



353.0



15.0



0.5 including



350.0



351.0



1.0



2.2



416.0



418.0



2.0



1.4



460.0



461.0



1.0



1.3

121016



15.0 137.0 122.0 1.6

including



25.0



27.0



2.0



7.2 including



57.0



58.0



1.0



12.0 including



69.0



70.0



1.0



5.1 including



88.0



93.0



5.0



12.5 and including



92.0



93.0



1.0



31.1 including



104.0



105.0



1.0



5.0 including



135.0



136.2



1.2



13.4



150.0



151.0



1.0



3.5



189.0



213.0



24.0



1.0 including



197.0



198.0



1.0



7.5 including



211.0



212.0



1.0



6.3



350.0



355.0



5.0



0.6 No upper cut-off grade and a 0.4g/t Au lower cut-off applied. Unless specified, true widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available. Bold intervals referred to in text of release. Refer to https://rupertresources.com/news/ for details of previously released drilling intercepts. Eoh – End of Hole.

Table 4. Uncut mineralised intercept in drill hole 121019From (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au (g/t)

183.6 184 0.4 14.6 184 185 1.0 15.2 185 186 1.0 15.8 186 187 1.0 4.9 187 188 1.0 2.7 188 189 1.0 0.9 189 190 1.0 17.8 190 191 1.0 13.7 191 192 1.0 10.0 192 193 1.0 4.2 193 194 1.0 3.3 194 195 1.0 0.3 195 196 1.0 0.1 196 197 1.0 0.0 197 198 1.0 0.0 198 199 1.0 0.0 199 200 1.0 0.0 200 201 1.0 0.0 201 202 1.0 0.4 202 203 1.0 1.9 203 204 1.0 6.0 204 205 1.0 7.9 205 206 1.0 8.4 206 207 1.0 16.6 207 208 1.0 13.1 208 209 1.0 6.0 209 210 1.0 15.5 210 211 1.0 15.2 211 212 1.0 7.2 212 213 1.0 15.0 213 214 1.0 3.1 214 215 1.0 6.2 215 216 1.0 11.0 216 217 1.0 7.2 217 218 1.0 4.9 218 219 1.0 5.7 219 220 1.0 4.6 220 221 1.0 3.5 221 222 1.0 6.2 222 223 1.0 5.3 223 224 1.0 7.9 224 225 1.0 2.1 225 226 1.0 25.2 226 227 1.0 11.8 227 228 1.0 1.7 228 229 1.0 2.1 229 230 1.0 8.0 231 232 1.0 0.7 232 233 1.0 7.5 233 234 1.0 1.1 234 235 1.0 4.1 235 236 1.0 3.4 236 237 1.0 3.2 237 238 1.0 8.5 238 239 1.0 1.3 239 240 1.0 1.0 240 241 1.0 0.3 241 242 1.0 0.6 242 243 1.0 1.3 243 244 1.0 0.6 244 245 1.0 0.5 245 246 1.0 3.9 246 247 1.0 0.5 247 248 1.0 1.7 248 249 1.0 15.0 249 250 1.0 3.9 250 251 1.0 20.8 251 252 1.0 17.2 252 253 1.0 12.5 253 254 1.0 21.4 254 255 1.0 6.9 255 256 1.0 6.7 256 257 1.0 1.2 257 258 1.0 3.6 258 259 1.0 5.9 259 260 1.0 0.8 260 261 1.0 1.1 261 262 1.0 6.1 262 263 1.0 8.4 263 264 1.0 15.6 264 265 1.0 6.5 265 266 1.0 2.0 266 267 1.0 3.4 267 268 1.0 3.0 268 269 1.0 2.8 269 269.9 0.9 14.7 269.9 270 0.1 270 271 1.0 4.2 271 272 1.0 1.0 272 273 1.0 0.6 273 274 1.0 3.2 274 275 1.0 1.8 275 276 1.0 0.6 276 277 1.0 0.3 277 278 1.0 0.7 278 279 1.0 0.4 279 280 1.0 8.3 280 281 1.0 26.7 281 282 1.0 26.7 282 283 1.0 32.6 283 284 1.0 1.0 284 285 1.0 1.0 285 286 1.0 0.2 286 287 1.0 0.2 287 288 1.0 0.7 288 289 1.0 1.9 289 290 1.0 0.8 290 291 1.0 2.5 291 292 1.0 4.9 292 293 1.0 4.9 293 294 1.0 2.9

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005540/en/