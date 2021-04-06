ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Rupert Resources Drills 6.1 g/t Gold Over 110m From 183.6m and Reports Positive Results From Further Metallurgical Testwork at Ikkari

Rupert Resources Ltd (“Rupert” or “the Company”) reports new drill results from its Ikkari prospect, the focus of its ongoing 60,000m exploration programme at the 100% owned Pahtavaara Project in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, Finland (figure 1). The mineralised strike length at Ikkari is at least 650m in total (figure 2) with mineralisation on all sections intersected to a depth of at least 300 to 500m.
Hole 121019 intersected 6.1g/t gold ("Au") over 110.4m from 183.6m with multiple high-grade zones (figures 2 and 3) throughout the intercept
Hole 121016 intersected 1.6g/t Au over 122m from 15m
Ikkari remains open at depth and along strike in both directions
New metallurgical test work confirms Ikkari is non-refractory with potential for simple process flowsheet with recoveries of 95 to >99%

* see tables 3 and 4 for full breakdown of intercepts

James Withall, CEO of Rupert Resources commented “We continue to de-risk the Ikkari discovery both from a geological and engineering perspective as we work towards a maiden resource this summer. These new drill results from near-surface infill sections indicate good continuity of the high-grade core at Ikkari, with the new intercept from 121019 over double the average grade at Ikkari. The new metallurgical testwork received confirms Ikkari is non-refractory with processing to final product achievable using an extremely simple flowsheet with minimal environmental impact. Located 10 ppm Au is conducted using fire assay and gravimetric finish for assays over >100ppm Au. For hole 120071 all mineralised samples were submitted for screen fire assays with gravimetric finish. For multi-element assays Ultra Trace Level Method by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and a combination of ICP-MS and ICP-AES is used. The Company’s QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at appropriate intervals. Approximately five percent (5%) of the pulps and rejects are sent for check assaying at a second lab.

Base of till samples are prepared in ALS Sodankylä by dry-sieving method prep-41, and assayed by fire assay with ICP-AES finish for gold. Multi-elements are assayed in ALS laboratories in either of Ireland, Romania or Sweden by aqua regia with ICP-MS finish. Rupert maintains a strict chain of custody procedure to manage the handling of all samples. The Company’s QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication.
About Rupert
Rupert is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “RUP”. The Company owns the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits and concessions located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland (“Pahtavaara”). Pahtavaara previously produced over 420koz of gold and 474koz remains in an Inferred mineral resource (4.6 Mt at a grade of 3.2 g/t Au at a 1.5 g/t Au cut-off grade, see the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report: Pahtavaara Project, Finland” with an effective date of April 16, 2018, prepared by Brian Wolfe, Principal Consultant, International Resource Solutions Pty Ltd., an independent qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Surf Inlet Property in British Columbia, a 100% interest in properties in Central Finland and a 20% carried participating interest in the Gold Centre property located adjacent to the Red Lake mine in Ontario.

Web: http://rupertresources.com/
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements This press release contains statements which, other than statements of historical fact constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to: results of exploration activities, mineral resources. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the general risks of the mining industry, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended February 29, 2020 available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.APPENDIXTable 3. New Intercepts at IkkariHole ID
 
   From (m)   To (m)   Interval (m)   Grade Au g/t121019
 
   
99.0
   
105.0
   
6.0
   
1.1

 

 
   
135.0
   
136.0
   
1.0
   
1.1

 

 
   
155.0
   
166.0
   
11.0
   
3.4

 

 
   183.6   294.0   110.4   6.1
 

including
   
183.6
   
186.0
   
2.4
   
15.3

 

including
   
189.0
   
192.0
   
3.0
   
13.8

 

including
   
206.0
   
213.0
   
7.0
   
12.6

 

including
   
225.0
   
227.0
   
2.0
   
18.5

 

including
   
248.0
   
254.0
   
6.0
   
15.1

 

including
   
263.0
   
264.0
   
1.0
   
15.6

 

including
   
269.0
   
269.9
   
0.9
   
14.7

 
including   280.0   283.0   3.0   28.7
 

 
   
338.0
   
353.0
   
15.0
   
0.5

 

including
   
350.0
   
351.0
   
1.0
   
2.2

 

 
   
416.0
   
418.0
   
2.0
   
1.4

 

 
   
460.0
   
461.0
   
1.0
   
1.3
121016
 
   15.0   137.0   122.0   1.6
 

including
   
25.0
   
27.0
   
2.0
   
7.2

 

including
   
57.0
   
58.0
   
1.0
   
12.0

 

including
   
69.0
   
70.0
   
1.0
   
5.1

 

including
   
88.0
   
93.0
   
5.0
   
12.5

 

and including
   
92.0
   
93.0
   
1.0
   
31.1

 

including
   
104.0
   
105.0
   
1.0
   
5.0

 

including
   
135.0
   
136.2
   
1.2
   
13.4

 

 
   
150.0
   
151.0
   
1.0
   
3.5

 

 
   
189.0
   
213.0
   
24.0
   
1.0

 

including
   
197.0
   
198.0
   
1.0
   
7.5

 

including
   
211.0
   
212.0
   
1.0
   
6.3

 

 
   
350.0
   
355.0
   
5.0
   
0.6

No upper cut-off grade and a 0.4g/t Au lower cut-off applied. Unless specified, true widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available. Bold intervals referred to in text of release. Refer to https://rupertresources.com/news/ for details of previously released drilling intercepts. Eoh – End of Hole.

 
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005540/en/

