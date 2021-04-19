|
13:00 | 16.06.2021
Rupert Resources Reports Further Drilling From Ikkari Extending Mineralisation in the West and Below 450m
Rupert Resources Ltd (“Rupert” or “the Company”, TSX-V: RUP) reports new drill results from its Ikkari prospect, the focus of its ongoing exploration programme at the 100% owned Pahtavaara Project in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, Finland (figure 1). The mineralised strike length at Ikkari is at least 650m in total (figure 2) with mineralisation on all sections intersected to a depth of at least 300 to 500m.
Mineralised system atIkkari remains open in all directions
James Withall, CEO of Rupert Resources commented “The infill holes reported today confirm the exceptional widths and continuity of grade at Ikkari with hole 121032 and 121063 indicating that the system remains open at depth with higher grade material re-emerging in the west below hitherto weaker mineralisation reported in January 2021. As previously announced, we expect to report a maiden mineral resource estimate for Ikkari this summer although drilling continues with the aim of further expanding the resource inventory over time as we refine our geology model and commence work to understand the full economic potential of the Ikkari Discovery.”
Further results from infill sections in the central part of Ikkari confirm continuity of grade to depths of ~350m vertical. Infill holes 121028 and 121030 reinforce mineralisation to these depths (figure 3b), beneath previously reported holes 121024, 121025 and 121026 (see release 20/04/2021). Similarly, hole 121032 (figure 3c) extends mineralisation to nearly 400m vertical on the adjacent section, with 1.6g/t Au over 74m from 396m including high-grade parts such as 8.4g/t Au over 6m and including 21.4g/t Au over 1m at 445m.
Hole 121029 further confirms mineralised intercepts in the west of the Ikkari deposit (figure 2) to a depth of 100m vertical, with further drilling planned in this area to extend mineralisation further west and to depth.
Hole 121033 was drilled to validate shallow grade in the centre part of Ikkari and successfully demonstrated a well-mineralised zone at only 40m below glacial till cover. Hole 121035 also tracked shallow mineralisation in the eastern part of the deposit, with 1.0g/t Au over 18m at 50m below till cover sediments.
328.0
470.0
142.0
1.9
121063
514.0
557.0
43.0
1.0
121033
63.0
90.0
27.0
2.2
121032
396.0
470.0
74.0
1.6
121030
245.0
322.0
77.0
3.7
121030
346.0
411.0
65.0
2.8
121028
248.0
324.0
76.0
3.1
Notes to table: No upper cut-off grade and a 0.4g/t Au lower cut-off applied. Unless specified, true widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available. Full breakdown of new holes with “includings” in Table 3. Refer to this link for spreadsheet of previously released drilling intercepts.
Drilling continues with further infill sections being completed across the deposit, as well as selected deeper holes, that will contribute to a resource estimation later in the year. To date, 39,000 metres have been drilled at Ikkari in 107 holes, with results reported for 75 holes. Drilling is also ongoing at other Area 1 prospects as part of the continuing new target generation programme.
7496585.0
226.8
336.3
-54.9
7496946.9
224.2
152.5
-60.2
7496890.6
224.3
151.5
-49.9
7496574.9
229.2
339.0
-55.0
7496659.7
225.7
337.8
-52.8
7496926.5
226.3
152.7
-51.9
7496713.1
224.9
333.2
-52.4
Samples are prepared by ALS Finland in Sodankylä and assayed in ALS laboratories in Ireland, Romania or Sweden. All samples are under watch from the drill site to the storage facility. Samples are assayed using fire assay method with aqua regia digest and analysis by AAS for gold. Over limit analysis for >10 ppm Au is conducted using fire assay and gravimetric finish for assays over >100ppm Au. For hole 120071 all mineralised samples were submitted for screen fire assays with gravimetric finish. For multi-element assays Ultra Trace Level Method by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and a combination of ICP-MS and ICP-AES is used. The Company’s QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at appropriate intervals. Approximately five percent (5%) of the pulps and rejects are sent for check assaying at a second lab.
Base of till samples are prepared in ALS Sodankylä by dry-sieving method prep-41, and assayed by fire assay with ICP-AES finish for gold. Multi-elements are assayed in ALS laboratories in either of Ireland, Romania or Sweden by aqua regia with ICP-MS finish. Rupert maintains a strict chain of custody procedure to manage the handling of all samples. The Company’s QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication.
0.0
285.0
Results pending
Including
338.0
339.0
1.0
4.5
Including
343.0
347.0
4.0
6.1
And including
344.0
345.0
1.0
11.4
Including
381.0
384.0
2.0
4.3
Including
383.0
384.0
1.0
11.8
Including
392.0
396.0
4.0
4.5
And including
394.0
395.0
1.0
11.6
And including
422.0
423.0
1.0
32.4
Including
429.0
431.0
2.0
6.6
Including
524.0
526.0
2.0
5.3
Including
53.0
555.0
3.0
3.9
567.0
740.4
Results pending
84.0
102.0
18.0
1.0
Including
93.0
94.0
1.0
7.0
117.0
118.0
1.0
2.9
201.0
202.0
1.0
1.0
24.0
34.0
10.0
0.5
Including
27.0
28.0
1.0
1.8
Including
29.9
30.9
1.0
1.1
45.0
46.0
1.0
5.6
51.0
52.0
1.0
1.1
Including
71.0
72.6
1.6
13.4
77.0
78.0
1.0
9.7
34.0
34.6
0.6
15.6
231.0
239.0
8.0
0.4
302.0
303.0
1.0
1.8
310.0
311.0
1.0
1.3
324.0
352.0
29.0
0.9
Including
340.0
347.0
7.0
1.8
And including
340.0
341.0
1.0
4.6
Including
407.0
408.0
1.0
10.3
And including
414.0
415.0
1.0
10.6
Including
434.0
435.0
1.0
4.0
449.0
501.0
2.0
5.3
506.0
507.0
1.0
4.1
518.0
526.0
8.0
2.2
Including
519.0
520.0
1.0
6.2
Including
522.0
523.0
1.0
6.2
553.0
554.0
1.0
7.9
563.0
571.0
1.0
0.8
594.0
604.0
10.0
1.2
Including
597.0
598.0
1.0
8.2
Including
256.0
257.0
1.0
12.0
Including
265.0
266.0
1.0
17.8
Including
278.0
279.0
1.0
13.9
Including
283.0
287.0
4.0
9.7
Including
305.0
307.0
2.0
10.8
Including
311.0
312.0
1.0
32.1
Including
319.0
320.0
1.0
14.9
Including
375.0
376.0
1.0
10.6
Including
405.0
411.0
6.0
12.1
87.0
96.0
9.0
0.6
107.0
110.0
3.0
1.1
124.0
149.0
25.0
2.1
Including
142.7
144.0
1.3
9.2
156.0
157.0
1.0
1.9
163.0
169.0
6.0
1.0
Including
163.0
164.0
1.0
3.0
224.0
225.0
1.0
2.0
248.0
324.0
76.0
3.1
Including
255.0
256.0
1.0
11.8
Including
261.0
263.0
2.0
12.6
Including
290.0
291.0
1.0
6.3
Including
300.0
300.5
0.5
13.0
Including
311.0
316.0
5.0
7.9
And including
311.0
312.0
1.0
11.3
No upper cut-off grade and a 0.4g/t Au lower cut-off applied. Unless specified, true widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available. Bold intervals referred to in text of release. Refer to this spreadsheet for details of previously released drilling intercepts. Eoh – End of Hole.
