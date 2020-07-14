|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:23 | 14.07.2020
Russell Investments Extends Sustainable Investing Strategy to Serve U.S. Institutional Market as Demand for a Solution Rises
Russell Investments announced today that the Western Washington University Foundation has become the first U.S. OCIO client to implement its sustainable investing strategy.
“We are seeing broadly rising market demand among U.S. institutional investors, particularly our not-for-profit clientele, for solutions focused on sustainability,” said Lisa Schneider, managing director, Non Profits & Health Care Systems for Russell Investments. “Many of our OCIO clients are seeking strategies that explicitly consider and balance ESG risk factors among the companies they are investing in. We believe our sustainable investing strategy offers a solution that addresses their concerns and expectations.”
Russell Investments’ sustainable investing approach targets the following five objectives without altering the underlying investment engine:
Aims to increase exposure to companies participating in the green energy transition
Aims to increase exposure to companies with an above-average sustainability score
Excludes coal revenue-generating and tobacco companies
Targets 50% lower fossil-fuel reserves relative to the benchmark
Targets 50% lower carbon footprint relative to the benchmark
“Western’s Foundation is pleased with Russell Investments’ approach to ESG and to be the launch client for an investment solution which we believe balances our desire to invest in sustainable strategies with our need to achieve market-aligned returns,” said Mark Brovak, Chief Financial Officer, Western Washington University Foundation. “Our OCIO-selection team valued Russell Investments’ research and ESG investment processes. This investing approach allows us to lead by example without compromising our ultimate goal to effectively steward the Foundation’s portfolio.”
Since 2007, Russell Investments has been working with institutional clients around the world to embed their specific responsible investment requirements within their portfolios. The primary focus has been on reducing carbon footprint and shifting portfolios toward securities that have a higher likelihood of above-average investment performance due to financially sound sustainability practices.
“With years of experience implementing ESG-related solutions for our clients globally, we are committed to deliver on a dual set of objectives, meeting both investment and ESG sustainability goals,” said Matthew Beardsley, director, Institutional Investment Solutions for Russell Investments. “We are very excited about our ESG investment solutions that are available to Western’s Foundation and all of our clients who are seeking to invest more sustainably.”
Russell Investments’ ESG investment solutions include a “decarbonization” approach that is integral to its sustainability strategy and has been in use by clients outside the U.S. since 2015. Instead of applying a simple exclusionary screen to avoid companies with elevated carbon footprints/reserves, the firm’s research team has found that a more refined approach is required. For example, Russell Investments seeks to avoid unintentionally reducing exposure to renewable energy sources being developed by some of today’s higher carbon footprint firms, but which are on a trajectory for greater sustainability in the future. The firm’s research also indicates traditional ESG scores can often fall short and there’s a need for scoring metrics that discern which factors are truly “material” to a business’ sustainability outlook and future financial success in order to become better predictors of long-term return potential.
Globally, Russell Investments, which embeds responsible investment practices and ESG beliefs throughout its investment approach, manages about $44 billion in assets with specific ESG-related features (as of March 31, 2020.)
More information on Russell Investments’ ESG-research approach is available here.
