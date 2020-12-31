ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
15:50 | 31.12.2020
Russian MDF/HDF Market Analysis 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “MDF/HDF Market in Russia 2019-2020” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report focuses on the Russian MDF market with a focus on solid fibreboard and thin MDF/HDF.

The study reflects investment projects, capacities, external trade and sales perspectives of this panel grade.
Companies in this report include:
Asinovsky plant MDF

Egger Gagarin

Interforest

Izoplit Inc.

JSC

Kastamonu

Knyazhpogostsky Plant LLC

Kronoshpan

Latat

Lesosibirsky LDK 1

Lesplitinvest

Mari Pulp and Paper Mill

MDF factory

MPC Apsheronsk

Nelidovo DOK

Novoeniseysk LHK

Plitprom, LLC

Plitspichprom

Poleko Ltd. (Demianovskie manufactories)

Rimbunan Hijau MDF

Seletsky DOK

Sheksninsky KDP

Sukhonsky pulp and paper mill LLC

Swiss Krono

Turinsky Pulp and Paper Mill

Ufa FPK LLC

Vyatka FC

Zheshart FC

 

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Feature2. MDF/HDF Global Market
Production and consumption

Export and Import

Production and Consumption balance

Global market news
3. MDF/HDF Market in Russia
Production and competitive environment: companies market share

Production and competitive environment: equipment, product and market share

Production, export, import

MDF/HDF production in Russia in 2018

Mills’ map (Russia, Republic of Belarus and Ukraine)

Production and competitive environment: the main mills

Announced and realizing projects of new mills

Laminate producers in Russia

Fiberboard (wet production method)

Import

Export

Consumption balance
4. Consumption’s Segments
Furniture production

Construction
5. Market Outlook
Market development analysis: the main trends, scenarios

Demand forecast for thin and thick MDF/HDF by segments up to 2024

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vc54cn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201231005169/en/

