15:50 | 31.12.2020

Russian MDF/HDF Market Analysis 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “MDF/HDF Market in Russia 2019-2020” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This report focuses on the Russian MDF market with a focus on solid fibreboard and thin MDF/HDF. The study reflects investment projects, capacities, external trade and sales perspectives of this panel grade.

Companies in this report include:

Asinovsky plant MDF Egger Gagarin Interforest Izoplit Inc. JSC Kastamonu Knyazhpogostsky Plant LLC Kronoshpan Latat Lesosibirsky LDK 1 Lesplitinvest Mari Pulp and Paper Mill MDF factory MPC Apsheronsk Nelidovo DOK Novoeniseysk LHK Plitprom, LLC Plitspichprom Poleko Ltd. (Demianovskie manufactories) Rimbunan Hijau MDF Seletsky DOK Sheksninsky KDP Sukhonsky pulp and paper mill LLC Swiss Krono Turinsky Pulp and Paper Mill Ufa FPK LLC Vyatka FC Zheshart FC Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Feature2. MDF/HDF Global Market

Production and consumption Export and Import Production and Consumption balance Global market news

3. MDF/HDF Market in Russia

Production and competitive environment: companies market share Production and competitive environment: equipment, product and market share Production, export, import MDF/HDF production in Russia in 2018 Mills’ map (Russia, Republic of Belarus and Ukraine) Production and competitive environment: the main mills Announced and realizing projects of new mills Laminate producers in Russia Fiberboard (wet production method) Import Export Consumption balance

4. Consumption’s Segments

Furniture production Construction

5. Market Outlook

Market development analysis: the main trends, scenarios Demand forecast for thin and thick MDF/HDF by segments up to 2024 For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vc54cn

