|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:50 | 31.12.2020
Russian MDF/HDF Market Analysis 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “MDF/HDF Market in Russia 2019-2020” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report focuses on the Russian MDF market with a focus on solid fibreboard and thin MDF/HDF.
The study reflects investment projects, capacities, external trade and sales perspectives of this panel grade.
Egger Gagarin
Interforest
Izoplit Inc.
JSC
Kastamonu
Knyazhpogostsky Plant LLC
Kronoshpan
Latat
Lesosibirsky LDK 1
Lesplitinvest
Mari Pulp and Paper Mill
MDF factory
MPC Apsheronsk
Nelidovo DOK
Novoeniseysk LHK
Plitprom, LLC
Plitspichprom
Poleko Ltd. (Demianovskie manufactories)
Rimbunan Hijau MDF
Seletsky DOK
Sheksninsky KDP
Sukhonsky pulp and paper mill LLC
Swiss Krono
Turinsky Pulp and Paper Mill
Ufa FPK LLC
Vyatka FC
Zheshart FC
Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Feature2. MDF/HDF Global Market
Export and Import
Production and Consumption balance
Global market news
Production and competitive environment: equipment, product and market share
Production, export, import
MDF/HDF production in Russia in 2018
Mills’ map (Russia, Republic of Belarus and Ukraine)
Production and competitive environment: the main mills
Announced and realizing projects of new mills
Laminate producers in Russia
Fiberboard (wet production method)
Import
Export
Consumption balance
Construction
Demand forecast for thin and thick MDF/HDF by segments up to 2024
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vc54cn
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer