23.06.2020
RWE Renewables Selects PCI’s Enterprise Cloud Platform to Meet its Power Marketing and Trading Requirements in Six U.S Energy Markets
RWE Renewables, one of the world’s largest owners of renewable energy projects and the newest subsidiary of Germany’s RWE Group, has selected PCI’s Enterprise Platform for its marketing and trading requirements in six U.S. power markets (ERCOT, ISO New England, MISO, New York ISO, PJM, and SPP).
Complete Bid-to-Bill workflow management and automation
Deal Management, Trading, and REC Management
Contract Settlements and Meter Data Management
eTagging
Outage Management
Christoph Hunfeld, RWE’s Senior Vice President of Asset Commercialization in North America noted, “After an extensive evaluation process, we selected PCI to be our long-term technology partner based on their expertise, solution coverage, and experience with multiple successful go-lives in various markets.”
“PCI is proud to welcome RWE as one of its premier global enterprise customers,” said PCI Vice President Shailesh Mishra. “The majority of large, global renewable power companies, utilities and trading houses rely on our technology platform for their mission-critical operations.”
The PCI Platform offers unmatched functionality for renewable energy players to optimize their portfolios, including co-optimization of Energy Storage Systems in ISO/RTO markets. PCI works with numerous renewable energy providers including, Xcel Energy, Iberdrola, Acciona, BHE Renewables, CPS Energy, and others.
