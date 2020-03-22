|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
3:00 | 23.03.2020
Ryan Launches Mini Science Centre to Aid in Development of ZPHS Kondapur
Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has launched a mini science centre (MSC) at Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Kondapur as part of its objective to provide long-term education support for the underprivileged children living in the local community.
“Our MSC is an interactive learning forum with a hands-on approach to teach the concepts of science and math for students of Class 5 and above. This modern way of teaching helps students easily understand multiple concepts and implement them for the progress of the community,” said Ryan’s Community Outreach Leader Govind Aare. “The mini science centre consists of 65 working table-top science models, 33 informative easy-to-grasp charts, and in-depth manuals that are made available in English and other regional languages.”
Unique features of Ryan’s MSC include:
An innovative program that delivers 50% of the elementary education initiatives for students from 5th to 10th grade, aligning with the global goals of India’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, Education for All (EFA) program, and Right to Education (RTE) Act.
A teacher training program that delivers a pedagogical transformation.
A process that reduces teaching time by 50% and provides clarity on science and math concepts to students.
One of Ryan’s values is “Generosity Matters,” and the Firm’s employees have dedicated countless hours to their communities and contributed millions of dollars to more than 200 charities worldwide.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer