23:01 | 06.10.2020

Sachin Tendulkar Bats for 1000 Hearts

To commemorate the completion of 1000 Totally Free of Cost Surgeries amidst COVID controls at the Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals, Cricket Maestro Mr. Sachin Tendulkar will present ‘Gift of Life’ certificates to children treated at the hospitals. These Hospitals, located in the states of Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Maharashtra in India, provide Totally Free of Cost surgeries and interventions to children born with congenital heart defects. Due to the pandemic and strain on national healthcare resources, non-COVID health services have been severely impacted this year. The Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals relentlessly continue to provide essential child heart services during these tumultuous times. “Adhering to internationally recommended COVID-19 controls, Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals have managed over 6000 pediatric cardiac outpatients and conducted over 1000 pediatric cardiac surgeries & interventions from March 2020 till date,” said Mr. C Sreenivas, Chairman of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals. These services are provided at no cost to the patient and families, which includes the medical treatment, post-operative care, counselling, diagnostics, physiotherapy & dietetics, as well as food and accommodation for the duration of their stay at the hospital. Mr. Sachin Tendulkar has been a long-time supporter of this unique model of tertiary healthcare, having visited these centers on several occasions. “The little maestro is all set to interact with the little hearts of Sai Sanjeevani and shall also tip his hat to the Sanjeevani medical and paramedical teams, the true warriors fighting all odds to provide life-saving health services to the poor and needy of the country,” said Mr. Arvind Thiagarajan, Founding Trustee and Director of H2H Foundation, who partners with Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals in supporting heart surgeries. In these unprecedented times, the program will be conducted virtually on Thursday, 8th October 2020 at 6:30 PM IST (6:00 AM PT | 9:00 ET) and broadcast on the official YouTube Channel of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals: http://youtube.com/SriSathyaSaiSanjeevaniHospital/live

About Heart to Heart Foundation (H2H Foundation)

H2H Foundation is a global non-profit organization that is dedicated to saving the lives of children born with congenital heart defects (CHD) by supporting free pediatric cardiac surgeries. To learn more or participate please visit www.h2h.foundation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006006093/en/