10:30 | 21.09.2020

Sagemcom AMI Solution, a Key Driver in the Swedish Energy Transition to a Sustainable Future

In September, ELLEVIO will continue to improve the Swedish electricity system by being one the first Nordic DSO to start its 2nd generation smart meters large scale rollout. This massive rollout is the result of joint achievements between ELLEVIO, Sagemcom and its local Partner, ONE Nordic. Since the award in March 2019, Sagemcom has developed and delivered a new generation of S211 single phase meters and T211 polyphase meters which allow ELLEVIO to take up the new energy landscape and customer care. The advanced deep indoor dual cellular technology LTE NB IoT + LTE Cat-M is used to secure the reliability of the solution. In less than 8 months and within a specific context, Sagemcom has developed and certified the new generation of smart meters which are installed in the field by ONE Nordic since June 2020 in Stockholm area. The new key features have already been deployed offering a combination of end-user experience – through a customer local interface (P1 Port) – and Low-Voltage network management; with alarms delivery including ‘Last gasp’ messages sent in case of power outage, neutral fault detection, harmonic distortion, remote on-demand operations, etc… Such metering capabilities represent the drivers of future grid monitoring to provide end-customers service at its best. As of today, the first return of experience has reached very impressive results with a connectivity service level above 99% allowing to kick off the start of the large scale roll out starting September 2020 in all the region where Ellevio operates as network owner. Furthermore, the evolutivity of the solution is guaranteed by field proven mass firmware update campaign possibility to ensure that today’s end-to-end solution will comply with tomorrow’s requirements. In this manner, the long-term Partnership with ELLEVIO, ONE Nordic and Sagemcom contributes to the future sustainable energy ecosystems. “The strong and transparent partnership between Ellevio, Sagemcom and ONE Nordic has resulted in the completion of a very successful full scale pilot, deploying the solution and metering equipment for our customers in the field, hence, Ellevio’s program for the next generation of smart metering now proceeds with the mass rollout of this new technology. We are simultaneously taking very important steps towards the much needed energy transition. The introduction of smart metering is a fundamental component in the smart grid, which is necessary to increase and enable the electrification of our societies and to provide enhanced energy insight to our customers”, said Johan Löwemo, Head of the Program at Ellevio. This ambitious project strengthens Sagemcom European leadership in Smart Metering solutions and its capacity to fulfil on its customers’ objectives. About Ellevio: Ellevio is one of the largest distribution network operators In Sweden. Ellevio invests in, develops and maintains the company’s power grids in order to ensure a reliable electricity supply to more than 960,000 customers. Ellevio is currently deploying its 2nd generation smart meters from 2020 to 2023. The company is headquartered in Stockholm. Website: https://www.ellevio.se/en/English/ About ONE Nordic: ONE Nordic is one of the leading suppliers of technical services, maintenance services and contracting services in Sweden. We help energy producers, energy suppliers and energy users to build, maintain, modernize and optimize their facilities. It composed a group of companies with a turnover of approximately SEK 2 billion and about 1000 employees, which headquarters are located in Malmö. Website: www.one-nordic.se/ About Sagemcom Sagemcom is a leading European group on the high added-value communicating terminals market (broadband solutions, audio video solutions, and smart grid end-to-end solutions) which is based in France. Group turnover totals €2.1 billion, the headcount of 5,500 employees works in more than 50 countries.

