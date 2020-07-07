|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:00 | 07.07.2020
SAIC Highlights Sustainability and Social Responsibility Achievements in Newly Published Report
Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today published its inaugural “Sustainability and Social Responsibility Report” highlighting the advances made by the company in areas such as reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, corporate governance, commitment to workforce diversity, and promoting company and employee philanthropy.
The report, which focuses largely on data and activities for SAIC’s fiscal year 2020, ending January 31, 2020, represents the company’s first submission prepared with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative, the world’s most widely used voluntary reporting framework. Among the highlights presented in the report are milestones such as a 36% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions over the past four years, strong corporate governance, recognition as the top public company in the Washington, DC area for female board members, and more than 2 million meals donated to Feeding America to address hunger in the U.S.
“As one of the largest digital transformation providers to the U.S. government, our values and our reputation matter not only to us but also to our customers, partners, suppliers, and investors,” said Nazzic Keene, chief executive officer at SAIC. “We take environmental, social, and governance responsibilities seriously. And together with our employees, SAIC is committed to making a real difference inside and outside the workplace.”
The report provides a snapshot of SAIC’s activities and progress in various facets of environmental and social responsibility, including:
Industry leadership – how SAIC’s leadership is dedicated to leading by example;
High ethical standards – how ethics and integrity serve as the foundation of the SAIC’s Employee Code of Conduct, and by extension, the success of the company;
Environmental stewardship – how SAIC tracks and reports key environmental performance metrics, such as greenhouse gas emissions, energy conservation, and recycling;
Privacy and data security – how this is integral across everything SAIC does;
Charitable giving – how SAIC’s Citizenship and Community Engagement program builds upon the talent, creativity, and passion of company employees to give back to local communities.
For more information on SAIC’s efforts on sustainability and social responsibility, visit www.saic.com/responsibility.
We are 25,500 employee strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer