21:00 | 10.03.2020
Salt Market 2019-2023 | Wide Range of Industrial Applications to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the salt market and it is poised to grow by 35.43 MT during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024
Wide range of industrial applications has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Brine
Solar Salt
Others
Road De-icing
Food Processing
Other Applications
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Salt Market Size
Salt Market Trends
Salt Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growing popularity of vacuum pan technology for salt production as one of the prime reasons driving the salt market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist salt market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the salt market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the salt market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of salt market vendors
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by type
Rock salt – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Brine – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Solar salt – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Others – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by type
Comparison by application
Chemical processing – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Road de-icing – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Food processing – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Other applications – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by application
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Growing popularity of vacuum pan technology for salt production
Increasing demand for micronized salt
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Cargill Inc.
Dow Inc.
INEOS Group Holdings SA
K+S AG
Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV
Solvay SA
Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG (Agrosal)
Tata Chemicals Ltd.
Tate & Lyle Plc
Wacker Chemie AG
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
