21:00 | 10.03.2020
Salt Market 2019-2023 | Wide Range of Industrial Applications to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the salt market and it is poised to grow by 35.43 MT during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005636/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Salt Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Solvay SA, Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG (Agrosal), Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tate & Lyle Plc and Wacker Chemie AG. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Wide range of industrial applications has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Salt Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Salt Market is segmented as below:
Type
Rock Salt

Brine

Solar Salt

Others
Application
Chemical Processing

Road De-icing

Food Processing

Other Applications
Geographic Segmentation
APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32152Salt Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our salt market report covers the following areas:

Salt Market Size

Salt Market Trends

Salt Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing popularity of vacuum pan technology for salt production as one of the prime reasons driving the salt market growth during the next few years.
Salt Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the salt market, including some of the vendors such as Solvay SA, Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG (Agrosal), Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tate & Lyle Plc and Wacker Chemie AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the salt market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformSalt Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist salt market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the salt market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the salt market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of salt market vendors
Table of ContentPART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Rock salt – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Brine – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Solar salt – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Chemical processing – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Road de-icing – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Food processing – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other applications – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers

Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Increasing production of salt in APAC by solar evaporation process

Growing popularity of vacuum pan technology for salt production

Increasing demand for micronized salt
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Cargill Inc.

Dow Inc.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

K+S AG

Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Solvay SA

Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG (Agrosal)

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Tate & Lyle Plc

Wacker Chemie AG
PART 15: APPENDIX
Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO  
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005636/en/

