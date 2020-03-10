21:00 | 10.03.2020

Salt Market 2019-2023 | Wide Range of Industrial Applications to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the salt market and it is poised to grow by 35.43 MT during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005636/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Salt Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Solvay SA, Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG (Agrosal), Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tate & Lyle Plc and Wacker Chemie AG. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Wide range of industrial applications has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Salt Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Salt Market is segmented as below:

Type

Rock Salt Brine Solar Salt Others

Application

Chemical Processing Road De-icing Food Processing Other Applications

Geographic Segmentation

APAC Europe MEA North America South America

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our salt market report covers the following areas: Salt Market Size Salt Market Trends Salt Market Industry Analysis This study identifies growing popularity of vacuum pan technology for salt production as one of the prime reasons driving the salt market growth during the next few years.

Salt Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the salt market, including some of the vendors such as Solvay SA, Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG (Agrosal), Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tate & Lyle Plc and Wacker Chemie AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the salt market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Salt Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023 Detailed information on factors that will assist salt market growth during the next five years Estimation of the salt market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the salt market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of salt market vendors

Table of ContentPART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface 2.2 Preface 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2018 Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type Comparison by type Rock salt – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Brine – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Solar salt – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Others – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application Comparison by application Chemical processing – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Road de-icing – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Food processing – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Other applications – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Market opportunity by application

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing production of salt in APAC by solar evaporation process Growing popularity of vacuum pan technology for salt production Increasing demand for micronized salt

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Cargill Inc. Dow Inc. INEOS Group Holdings SA K+S AG Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV Solvay SA Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG (Agrosal) Tata Chemicals Ltd. Tate & Lyle Plc Wacker Chemie AG

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations Definition of market positioning of vendors

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

