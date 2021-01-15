9:23 | 15.01.2021

Samsung and Bambuser launch #LiveAtSamsung – releasing new flagship Galaxy S21 in unique partnership with Aftonbladet and Halebop

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — After a successful partnership for a handful of regional live shopping events over the past six months, Samsung and Bambuser announce today the launch #LiveAtSamsung – an interactive broadcast concept first of its kind, allowing simulcast between brand, retail, and media.At #LiveAtSamsung, viewers will meet knowledgeable experts and beloved ambassadors in exclusive live experiences filled with exciting surprises and offers that one simply does not want to miss. Powered by Bambuser’s proprietary technology, viewers will have the opportunity to interact directly with Samsung experts and purchase products in real-time online both at Samsung.se and Halebop.se.The world premiere of #LiveAtSamsung kicks off tonight, Friday 15th January 2021, at 18:00 CET, in connection with when Samsung releases its new flagship lineup for the new Galaxy S21 in Sweden. In an interactive live shopping broadcast hosted by Mans Zelmerlöw and Dasha Girine, viewers will also get a closer look at Samsung’s latest epic products from yesterday’s Galaxy Unpacked.The launch event of the Galaxy S21 is world-unique, as it will be broadcast on three platforms simultaneously – also known as a simulcast. This is the first time that Live Video Shopping is used by a brand, a media outlet, and a retailer – at the same time. In addition to viewers being able to follow and interact from Samsung.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3038568-1&h=2014459262&u=http%3A%2F%2Fsamsung.com%2Fse%2Fliveshopping&a=Samsung.com], the event will also be available on Aftonbladet.se [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3038568-1&h=265233887&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aftonbladet.se%2F&a=Aftonbladet.se], Sweden’s largest online news provider with 3.8 million unique readers and 36 million page views every day, as well as Halebop.se [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3038568-1&h=2796062535&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.halebop.se%2F&a=Halebop.se], one of Sweden’s largest mobile operators and part of TeliaCompany. Aftonbladet’s readers will be able to interact and shop frictionlessly via Samsung’s webshop, while Halebop’s customers will enjoy Halebop’s brand and e-commerce experience from start to end. In addition to the Nordic countries, Bambuser’s Live Video Shopping is planned to be rolled out to new Samsung markets in the near future. Krister Karjalainen, Digital Director at Samsung Electronics Nordic said: “In an ever-changing digital world, brands need to drive innovation; therefore, we are thrilled to announce our #LiveAtSamsung concept together with Bambuser, Halebop, and Aftonbladet. The retail world, as we know it is transforming and with the #LiveAtSamsung concept we are adding entertainment to social commerce and making online shopping more engaging. It’s important for us to deliver a seamless shopping experience, regardless of where and when consumers decide to shop.”Maryam Ghahremani, Chief Executive Officer at Bambuser said: “Samsung is a global market leader who continues to be at the forefront of the technology revolution and we at Bambuser are very proud to partner up with them on pushing the boundaries of how to produce and distribute live video shopping experiences around the world.”Contact informationMaryam GhahremaniCEO Bambuserpress@bambuser.com[mailto:press@bambuser.com] +46 8 400 160 02Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company’s primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Erik Penser Bank AB is Bambuser’s Certified Adviser.This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3038568-1&h=3938393628&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com]https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/samsung-and-bambuser-launch–liveatsamsung—releasing-new-flagship-galaxy-s21-in-unique-partnership,c3268243 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3038568-1&h=2179005428&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fbambuser%2Fr%2Fsamsung-and-bambuser-launch–liveatsamsung—releasing-new-flagship-galaxy-s21-in-unique-partnership%2Cc3268243&a=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fbambuser%2Fr%2Fsamsung-and-bambuser-launch–liveatsamsung—releasing-new-flagship-galaxy-s21-in-unique-partnership%2Cc3268243]The following files are available for download: https://mb.cision.com/Main/15749/3268243/1359382.pdf

Release https://news.cision.com/bambuser/i/liveatsamsung,c2867179

LiveAtSamsung https://news.cision.com/bambuser/i/galaxy-s21-series,c2867223

Galaxy S21 series Bambuser