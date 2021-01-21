ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
17:15 | 21.01.2021
Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 (forty-four cents) per share payable February 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on February 2, 2021.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005695/en/

