19.01.2021
Sandstorm Gold Royalties Provides Asset Update
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties”, “Sandstorm” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND, TSX: SSL) is pleased to provide an asset update of recent developments from the Company’s royalty portfolio.
Gold production guidance for Fruta del Norte in 2021 is estimated between 380,000 to 420,000 ounces. Mill production is estimated at an average of 3,500 tpd until the fourth quarter when production is planned to ramp up to 4,200 tpd following completion of the planned mill expansion. In 2021, Lundin Gold has planned an $11 million, 9,000 metre drilling program on two high priority exploration targets.
Due to changes in planned mining method, Lundin Gold has updated its estimates of Probable Mineral Reserves to 5.41 million ounces of gold (20.8 million tonnes at a grade of 8.1 grams per tonne (“g/t”) effective July 31, 2020, based on a cut-off grade of 3.8 g/t for transverse stopes and 4.4 g/t for drift and fill stopes). This represents an increase of 427,000 ounces compared to the 2019 year-end reconciliation of Probable Mineral Reserves presented in Lundin Gold’s Annual Information Form, dated March 24, 2020.
The new life of mine plan, which is based on the updated Probable Mineral Reserves and throughput expansion, provides for a total of 4.8 million ounces of gold production over a 14 year mine. The annual average gold production for the first five years (2021-2025) is estimated at 390,000 ounces of gold.
For more information, visit the Lundin Gold website at www.lundingold.com and see the press release dated December 8, 2020. Sandstorm has a 0.9% NSR royalty on the precious metals produced from the Fruta del Norte project.
Equinox Gold has a $7.3 million exploration program planned for Aurizona in 2021, including 49,000 metres of drilling. A Pre-Feasibility study is underway to assess the potential to operate an underground mine concurrent with the existing open-pit mine, with completion of the study targeted for late 2021.
True widths are estimated to be 60-90% of the reported lengths. For more information and complete drill results, visit the Equinox Gold website at www.equinoxgold.com and see the press release dated January 18, 2021. Sandstorm has a 3% – 5% sliding scale NSR royalty on the Aurizona project. At gold prices between $1,500 and $2,000 per ounce, the royalty is a 4% NSR.
Endeavour expects the conversion of existing Mineral Resources into Mineral Reserves and near-mine exploration will continue to add further ounces and extend the mine life.
For more information, visit the Endeavour website at www.endeavourmining.com and see the press release dated November 12, 2020. Sandstorm has a 2.0% NSR royalty on a portion of the Houndé mine.
For more information, visit the Lundin Mining website at www.lundinmining.com and see the press release dated December 21, 2020.
Sandstorm has a copper stream agreement to purchase 4.2% of the copper produced at Chapada up to a maximum of 3.9 million pounds annually. When 39 million pounds of copper has been delivered to Sandstorm, the copper stream will reduce to 3.0%. Once 50 million pounds of copper have been delivered to Sandstorm on a cumulative basis, the stream will reduce to 1.5% of the copper produced for the life of the mine. Sandstorm will make ongoing payments for each pound of copper purchased equal to 30% of the spot price of copper.
Highlight drill results include:
Reporting intervals are apparent thicknesses. For more information and for complete drill results visit the Erdene website at www.erdene.com and see the press releases dates November 17, 2020 and January 6, 2021. Sandstorm has a 1.0% NSR royalty on the Bayan Khundii project.
For more information, visit the Gowest website at www.gowestgold.com and see the press release dated December 9, 2020. Sandstorm has a 1.0% GSR royalty on the Bradshaw project.
For more information, visit the Bonterra website at www.btrgold.com and see the press release dated December 15, 2020. Sandstorm has a 3.9%–4.9% NSR on the Moroy/Bachelor Lake project, a 3.9%–4.9% NSR on the Barry project and a 1.0% NSR on a portion of the Gladiator project.
Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm has acquired a portfolio of 201 royalties, of which 24 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS TO U.S. SECURITYHOLDERS
The financial information included or incorporated by reference in this press release or the documents referenced herein has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, which differs from US generally accepted accounting principles (“US GAAP”) in certain material respects, and thus are not directly comparable to financial statements prepared in accordance with US GAAP.
Information contained or referenced in this press release or in the documents referenced herein concerning the properties, technical information and operations of Sandstorm has been prepared in accordance with requirements and standards under securities laws, which differ from the requirements of US securities laws. The terms “mineral resource”, “measured mineral resource”, “indicated mineral resource” and “inferred mineral resource” used in this or in the documents incorporated by reference herein are mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 under guidelines set out in the Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Council on 11 December 2005. While the terms “mineral resource”, “measured mineral resource”, “indicated mineral resource” and “inferred mineral resource” are recognized and required by securities laws other than the requirements of US securities laws, they are not recognized by the SEC. Disclosure of contained ounces are or may be permitted disclosure under regulations applicable to Sandstorm; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report resources as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit of production measures. As such, certain information contained in this document or in the documents incorporated by reference herein concerning descriptions of mineralization and mineral resources under these standards may not be comparable to similar information made public by US companies subject to reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Sandstorm. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the future price of gold, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, realization of mineral reserve estimates, and the timing and amount of estimated future production. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans”, or similar terminology.
Forward-looking statements are made based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Sandstorm to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Sandstorm will operate in the future, including the price of gold and anticipated costs. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, amongst others, changes in business plans and strategies, market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, gold and other commodity price volatility, discrepancies between actual and estimated production, mineral reserves and resources and metallurgical recoveries, mining operational and development risks relating to the parties which produce the gold or other commodity Sandstorm will purchase, regulatory restrictions, activities by governmental authorities (including changes in taxation), currency fluctuations, the global economic climate, dilution, share price volatility and competition.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Sandstorm to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions, the absence of control over mining operations from which Sandstorm will purchase gold, other commodities or receive royalties from, and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, risks in the marketability of minerals, fluctuations in the price of gold and other commodities, fluctuation in foreign exchange rates and interest rates, stock market volatility, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled “Risks to Sandstorm” in Sandstorm’s annual report for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 and the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in the Company’s annual information form dated March 30, 2020 available at www.sedar.com. Although Sandstorm has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sandstorm does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained or incorporated by reference, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
