15:01 | 27.01.2021

SanMelix Laboratories Launches Natural BEECure™ R to Soothe Skin Irritated by Cancer Treatment Radiation, Laser Therapy

SanMelix Laboratories announced recently that its BEECure™ R radiation & laser skin care product has launched on Amazon and Walmart.com. Combining advancements in science with the power of nature, SanMelix Laboratories utilizes the bioactive medicinal properties of buckwheat honey for wounds and burns, and the calming of anti-inflammatory calendula in its BEECure™ line of products. The BEECure™ R formulation, specifically, may effectively soothe the adverse skin reactions of cancer patients undergoing radiation and laser therapy. For example, a common side effect of patients undergoing radiation and laser therapy is itchiness, redness, dryness, and burning of skin. In several studies1, the natural ingredients in BEECure™ R have been found to better soothe, hydrate and revive radiotherapy-induced skin toxicity, when compared to conventional treatment. Seven of the main ingredients found in BEECure™ R are: Dark Buckwheat Honey, an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory; Calendula, an anti-inflammatory; Bisabolol, an anti-irritant derived from German Chamomile; Rosemary Essential Oil, skin hydration; Jojoba Oil, a soothing emollient; Karité Shea Butter, made from shea butter, palm oil and organic coconut oil to revive dry skin; Willow Bark Extract, skin-protective effects. BEECure™ R can be used regularly throughout radiation therapy. Apply 3-4 times per day to areas affected by radiation, laser treatment or heat or sun exposure. Spread the cream thinly and gently until it is completely absorbed. BEECure™ R should not be used 1-2 hours prior to treatment, discontinue use if skin ulceration develops. A portion of profits from the sale of BEECure™ R will go to the Cancer Vaccine Development Program (CVDP), founded and directed since its inception in 2000 by COL George E. Peoples, MD, FACS, a military veteran and pioneer in the field of cancer research. To learn more about SanMelix Laboratories visit www.SanMelixLaboratories.com. To view or purchase BEECure™ R online, visit the Amazon store here or Walmart.com here.

1 For independent clinical studies associated with the above ingredients, visit our website at https://www.sanmelixlaboratories.com/why-buckwheat-honey.

