ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
16:15 | 04.02.2020
Sapiens Introduces Two New Modules in Sapiens CoreSuite for Property and Casualty v9.7 Available Over the Cloud
New modules compliment the suite of solutions already offered by the vendor to enable carriers to meet the ever-changing needs of the P&C marketBETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania and HOLON, Israel, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Sapiens International Corporation [http://www.sapiens.com/], (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that release 9.7 introduces two new modules that support digital document management and producer management, extending the functionality of Sapiens CoreSuite for Property & Casualty.http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585787/Sapiens_Logo.jpg [http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585787/Sapiens_Logo.jpg]”We are very proud to extend our core capabilities with additional functionality that is integrated across the entire suite,” said John Pettit, Sapiens’ chief of product and strategy, P&C, North America. “From the beginning, our focus has been to provide P&C carriers with a modern and flexible core system solution and we continually evaluate our products based on industry and client needs to ensure it aligns with our overall vision. With the addition of these two new modules to our CoreSuite, we continue to provide carriers a true end-to-end solution that will not only achieve their business goals, but enable them to provide an unparalleled customer experience for their end users.”The new producer management module provides a highly configurable solution for managing producer licensing, terms and conditions, commissions, and agency hierarchies supporting our client’s distribution services. The new digital document management module provides carriers with cloud-based electronic document/imaging storage and retrieval.In addition to the new components, release 9.7 includes feature enhancements for all Sapiens CoreSuite for Property & Casualty modules. A sampling of the enhanced functionality in this release includes:
