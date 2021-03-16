13:30 | 16.03.2021

Sarah Welton Joins Longevity Partners as US Business Growth Director for the East Coast

Longevity Partners, the leading service provider for energy and sustainability advice across the world’s largest property funds, just announced the hiring of Sarah Welton as US Business Growth Director for the East Coast. This comes on the heels of Longevity’s official foray into the North American market with the opening of its US headquarters in Austin, Texas earlier this year. Longevity Partners is the first European responsible real estate advisory firm to open offices in the United States as the firm continues its global expansion with the support of new hires like Ms. Welton. The company manages more than $120bn in ESG programs, operating in 38 countries for more than 100 institutional investors across all asset classes. “2021 is a pivotal year with regards to American climate policy. US business will need a combination of creative, innovative, and established expertise to deliver net-zero carbon goals. Temperatures around the globe are rising faster than scientists initially anticipated. Longevity provides businesses with tangible solutions to integrate climate risk mitigation measures within their operations,” says Etienne Cadestin, Founder and CEO of Longevity Partners. “The systemic transition task ahead is pharaonic and I couldn’t think of a better leader than Sarah to head our business growth activities and support our partners with the delivery of their climate plans in the US and beyond.” With her deep-rooted background in real estate finance, public health, and urban planning, Ms. Welton will expand Longevity’s presence on the East Coast. Ms. Welton’s role will involve developing long-lasting relationships with new clients while liaising with existing ones, many of whom have European counterparts that have successfully utilized the firm’s services to future-proof property investment portfolios. Ms. Welton will serve as a company ambassador to continue the mission of educating prospective clients on the transition to net-zero carbon and social sustainability. Prior to joining the company, Ms. Welton spent seven years at the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), where she transformed the built environment by helping create better and more valuable spaces for people and the environment, in addition to supporting the launch of IWBI’s Investing for Health initiative, which aims to elevate health and well-being within the ESG landscape. Ms. Welton earned a dual master’s degree in Public Health and Urban Planning from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health and the School of Architecture, Planning, and Preservation. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Georgia’s Terry School of Business. “There is an undeniable urgency for real estate – particularly real estate across the United States – to step up as a leader in the fight against climate change and social inequity,” says Welton. “I am excited for this opportunity to join such a talented, experienced, and passionate team and to grow Longevity Partners’ business in the US.” The mission of Longevity comes at a crucial time in 2021 when new carbon reduction targets and stakeholder demands are requiring investors and property managers to consider responsible solutions for new and existing assets. There is growing understanding from the investment community on the financial imperative to minimize reputational and environmental risk and maximize long-term value creation by delivering carbon neutral and resilient assets. The North American subsidiary, 100% owned by Longevity Partners Limited, is managed by the group Founder and CEO Etienne Cadestin. Satellite offices in San Francisco and New York have also just opened in 2021 adding to the company’s existing European networks in London, Paris, Munich, and Amsterdam. To learn more about how Longevity can guide your company on the path to net-zero carbon, visit: http://longevity-partners.com/.

About Longevity Partners

Founded in 2015, Longevity Partners works to make the built environment more responsible, carbon-neutral, and resilient. Longevity Partners provides first-class energy and sustainability advice to the biggest names in the sector, operating across the entire commercial & residential property industry in 38 countries. It believes in long-term partnerships to drive the transition to a low carbon economy through the implementation of innovative tactics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005584/en/