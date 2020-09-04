|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
4:45 | 04.09.2020
SASA Will License Innovative INVISTA P8 Technology for New Plant in Adana, Turkey
INVISTA’s technology and licensing group, INVISTA Performance Technologies (IPT), and SASA Polyester Sanayi A.Ş. (SASA) reached an agreement on Aug. 25 for the license of IPT’s P8 process technology for SASA’s PTA project in Adana, Turkey.
Ibrahim Erdemoğlu, SASA’s chairman, said, “SASA will continue to invest in polyester to position itself as the leading polyester producer after China and India. This agreement will enable self-sufficiency in PTA, terminating all PTA imports into Turkey. This is also the first step of SASA’s investment in petrochemicals with more investment in polyester, PTA and MEG to follow in Adana’s Yumurtalik district.”
Mike Pickens, IPT president, said, “Our companies have a long history of cooperation dating back to 1974, when SASA licensed IPT’s polyester technology. We are honoured that our industry-leading P8 PTA technology has been selected by SASA. The signing of this license agreement has great significance in terms of long-term collaboration between SASA and IPT.”
IPT’s industry-leading PTA technology, including its latest version of P8 technology, is available as a license package from IPT. For more information, please visit the IPT website at www.ipt.invista.com.
