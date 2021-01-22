11:40 | 22.01.2021

Saudi Arabia Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook to 2025: Liquids Storage, Pipelines and Gas Processing – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Saudi Arabia Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Saudi Arabia Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook to 2025 – Market Outlook for Liquids Storage, Pipelines and Gas Processing is a comprehensive report on midstream oil and gas industry in Saudi Arabia. The report provides details such as name, type, operational status and operator for all active and planned (new build) liquids storage terminals major trunk pipelines and gas processing plants in Saudi Arabia till 2025. Further, the report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the country’s midstream sector, wherever available.

Scope

Updated information related to all active, planned and announced oil storage terminals, trunk pipelines and gas processing plants in the country, including operator and equity details Key mergers and acquisitions and asset transactions in the country’s midstream oil and gas industry, where available Latest developments, financial deals and awarded contracts related to midstream oil and gas industry in the country, wherever available

Reasons to Buy

Gain strong understanding of the country’s midstream oil and gas industry Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and outlook of capacity/length data Assess your competitor’s major oil storage terminals, trunk pipelines, and gas processing plants in the country Analyze the latest developments, financial deals landscape and awarded contracts related to the country’s midstream oil and gas industry

Key Topics Covered: 1. Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables 1.2. List of Figures

2. Introduction

2.1. What is This Report About? 2.2. Market Definition

3. Saudi Arabia Oil Storage Industry

3.1. Saudi Arabia Oil Storage Industry, Key Data 3.2. Saudi Arabia Oil Storage Industry, Overview 3.3. Saudi Arabia Oil Storage Industry, Storage Operations 3.3.1. Saudi Arabia Oil Storage Industry, Total Storage Capacity 3.4. Saudi Arabia Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity Share by Area 3.5. Saudi Arabia Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Major Companies 3.6. Saudi Arabia Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Terminal 3.7. Saudi Arabia Oil Storage Industry, Asset Details 3.7.1. Saudi Arabia Oil Storage Industry, Active Asset Details 3.7.1. Saudi Arabia Oil Storage Industry, Planned Asset Details

4. Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

4.1. Saudi Arabia Oil Pipelines 4.1.1. Saudi Arabia Oil Pipelines, Key Data 4.1.2. Saudi Arabia Oil Pipelines, Overview 4.2. Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Crude Oil Pipeline Length by Company 4.3. Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Crude Oil Pipelines 4.4. Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Petroleum Products Pipeline Length by Company 4.5. Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Petroleum Products Pipelines 4.6. Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, NGL Pipeline Length by Company 4.7. Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, NGL Pipelines 4.8. Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Oil Pipelines Asset Details 4.8.1. Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Oil Pipelines Active Asset Details 4.8.2. Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Oil Pipelines Planned Asset Details 4.9. Saudi Arabia Gas Pipelines 4.9.1. Saudi Arabia Gas Pipelines, Key Data 4.9.2. Saudi Arabia Gas Pipelines, Overview 4.10. Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Natural Gas Pipeline Length by Company 4.11. Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Natural Gas Pipelines 4.12. Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Gas Pipelines Asset Details 4.12.1. Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Gas Pipelines Active Asset Details 4.12.2. Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Gas Pipelines Planned Asset Details

5. Saudi Arabia Gas Processing Industry

5.1. Saudi Arabia Gas Processing Industry, Key Data 5.2. Saudi Arabia Gas Processing Industry, Overview 5.3. Saudi Arabia Gas Processing Industry, Gas Processing Capacity by Company 5.4. Saudi Arabia Gas Processing Industry, Processing Plant Number by Facility Type 5.5. Saudi Arabia Gas Processing Industry, Capacity Contribution of Various Provinces 5.6. Saudi Arabia Gas Processing Industry, Active Gas Processing Capacity 5.7. Saudi Arabia Gas Processing Industry, Planned Gas Processing Capacity 5.8. Saudi Arabia Gas Processing Industry, Asset Details 5.8.1. Saudi Arabia Gas Processing Industry, Active Asset Details 5.8.2. Saudi Arabia Gas Processing Industry, Planned Asset Details

6. Recent Contracts

6.1. Detailed Contract Summary 6.1.1. Awarded Contracts

7. Recent Developments

7.1. Other Significant Developments 7.2. New Contracts Announcements

8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c1013y

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005165/en/