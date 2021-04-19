19:13 | 22.12.2021

Saudi Arabia PPR Pipes Market (2021 to 2026) – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Saudi Arabia PPR Pipes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. According to this report the Saudi Arabia PPR pipes market reached a volume of 22,500 Tons in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026.

Companies Mentioned

Al Koblan Thermopipe Factory Co. Almona Plastic Products Ltd. Co. MT-Plast Company Tahweel Pipes Al Munif Pipe Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor. PPR pipes are thermoplastic pipes which are manufactured from polypropylene random copolymer. They are ideal for drain, waste, ventilation and sewage applications. Due to their fusion welding and corrosion resistant properties, these pipes are extensively used in high pressure cold and hot water plumbing, and potable water supply systems. The demand for PPR pipes in Saudi Arabia is escalating as they are cost effective, environment friendly and offer numerous advantages over other piping systems. The Saudi Arabia PPR market is growing on account of several growth-inducing factors. PPR pipes have high mechanical strength, easy workability, resistance to stray electrical currents and low density, owing to which these pipes are used in irrigation, plumbing and water distribution systems. Further, they offer high resistance against reactive chemicals, thereby being ideal for use in research facilities and chemical industries. Apart from this, Saudi Arabia provides various opportunities to PPR pipe manufacturers as it is the largest producer and exporter of polymers and chemicals globally.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the Saudi Arabia PPR pipes (Polypropylene Random Copolymer pipes) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? Which are the popular product types in the Saudi Arabia PPR pipes market? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the Saudi Arabia PPR pipes market? What are the major application sectors in the Saudi Arabia PPR pipes market? What are the various stages in the value chain of the PPR pipes industry in Saudi Arabia? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Saudi Arabia PPR pipes market? What is the structure of the Saudi Arabia PPR pipes market and who are the key players? How are PPR pipes manufactured? What are the key requirements for setting up a PPR pipes manufacturing plant? What are the various unit operations involved in setting up a PPR pipes manufacturing plant? What is the total size of land required for setting up a PPR Pipes manufacturing plant? What are the raw material requirements for setting up a PPR pipes manufacturing plant? What are the packaging requirements for PPR Pipes? What are the transportation requirements for PPR Pipes? What are the utility requirements for setting up a PPR Pipes manufacturing plant? What are the manpower requirements for setting up a PPR Pipes manufacturing plant?

Key Topics Covered:1 Preface2 Scope and Methodology3 Executive Summary4 Introduction

4.1 Overview 4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Saudi Arabia PPR Pipes Market

5.1 Market Overview 5.2 Market Performance 5.2.1 Volume Trends 5.2.2 Value Trends 5.3 Impact of COVID-19 5.4 Price Analysis 5.4.1 Key Price Indicators 5.4.2 Price Structure 5.4.3 Price Trends 5.4.4 Industry Best Practices 5.5 Market Breakup by Type 5.6 Market Breakup by Application 5.7 Market Forecast 5.8 SWOT Analysis 5.9 Value Chain Analysis 5.10 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 High Pressure Pipes 6.1.1 Market Trends 6.1.2 Market Forecast 6.2 Low Pressure Pipes 6.2.1 Market Trends 6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Plumbing 7.1.1 Market Trends 7.1.2 Market Forecast 7.2 Chemical Industries and Labs 7.2.1 Market Trends 7.2.2 Market Forecast 7.3 Others 7.3.1 Market Trends 7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure 8.2 Key Players

9 PPR Pipes Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview 9.2 Detailed Process Flow 9.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved 9.4 Key Success and Risks Factors for Manufacturers

10 Requirements for Setting Up a PPR Pipes Manufacturing Plant11 Profiles of Key Players

