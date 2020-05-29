ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
15:51 | 29.05.2020
Saudi Power Sector – Challenges & Opportunities Post COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Saudi Power Sector – Challenges & Opportunities Post COVID-19” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Saudi Power Sector report examines the power consumption in the Kingdom, and the country’s power generation capacity and transmission and distribution infrastructure. It provides a structural analysis of the power sector in the Kingdom that explains the structural shifts in the power generation sector by type of fuel and type of generations. It elucidates the emerging Business Models for generation, transmission and distribution. The different factors driving the growth of the Kingdom’s power sector and the contribution of different user segments contributing to power demand are detailed.

The demand and capacity outlook for the three segments of generation, transmission and distribution is given for the next five years considering government policies regarding electricity tariffs. Lastly, the investment requirements over the future are discussed. The financing requirements and the challenges confronting the sector are outlined. Also added are comments of implications of Covid-19 impact on renewable energy plans, electricity plans, government support to power projects in the future and other relevant aspects.
Who will benefit and why?
The investors in the Saudi power sector, as well as the financiers of investments in the sector, will benefit from understanding the structural features of the industry, emerging trends and challenges facing the sector as well as the estimates of demand and capacity requirements over the next few years. The O & M contractors and EPC contractors catering to Saudi power sector will find of value the demand and capacity forecasts in different regions of the Kingdom and the role of private and governments sectors in the running of the operations.

The analysis of the age profile of the sector capacity by type of generating equipment provided in the report could be of benefit to the potential equipment suppliers to the sector. The contractors implementing projects may find information pertaining to ongoing projects useful in their business planning. Also, external policy analysts, climate control analysts and observers of the sector can find useful insights about relevant aspects of interest about the sector.
How exhaustive is this report?
The report covers demand analysis by the important consumer segments like retail, industrial, commercial and government users. It provides business model insights and analysis by the important fuel types like fuel oil and natural gas, and generation equipment like steam turbines and gas turbines. It deals separately with the three segments of power generation, transmission and distribution.

It analyses the plans and potential for renewable power sources like solar and wind energy and comments on the impact of the bearish outlook for oil and gas prices post COVID-19 on these plans. It assesses the feasibility of power exports to the neighbouring countries in MENA and the infrastructure availability and needs to achieve these goals. It provides estimates of demand for the future and required levels of investments by generation, transmission and distribution segments for this purpose.
Key Topics Covered Chapter 1
Executive Summary
Chapter 2
Saudi Power Sector – Generation, Transmission & Distribution Status

Power Consumption in the Kingdom and a Comparison with GCC Countries

Power Generation Capacity in the Kingdom

Power Transmission Infrastructure in the Kingdom

Power Distribution Infrastructure in the Kingdom

Saudi Arabian Transmission and Distribution Code
Chapter 3
Structural Analysis of Saudi Arabian Power Sector

Structural shifts in Power Generation by Type of Fuel and Type of Generation

Historical Trends in Saudi Power Transmission Sector

Historical Trends in Saudi Power Distribution Sector
Chapter 4
Power Sector Business Models – Generation-Transmission-Retailing

Business Model Architecture in Power Generation

Business Model Architecture in Power Transmission

Business Model Architecture in Power Retailing
Chapter 5
Factors Influencing Growth of the Power Sector in Saudi Arabia

Power Consumption to be led by Nuclear Families, Digital Age and High-Income Expatriates

Economic Diversification & Private Sector Industrial Growth to drive Saudi Power Sector

Commercial and Infrastructure Power Demand in Saudi to Grow in the Future

Increase in Government Power Demand to Add to Growth in the Future

Plans to Export Power to MENA countries may also drive Saudi Power sector
Chapter 6
Expected Growth of the Power Sector in Saudi Arabia

Power Consumption Outlook over the period 2017-2024

Expected Power Load and Transmission/ distribution Infrastructure: 2017-2024
Chapter 7
Investment Requirement of the Power Sector in Saudi Arabia
Chapter 8
Key Challenges to the Kingdom’s Power Capacity Expansion Drive
Chapter 9
Conclusion
Companies Mentioned
Al-Mourjan for Electricity Production Company

Durmah Electric Company

Hajr for Electricity Production Company

Jubail Energy Company

Jubail Water & Power Company

Ma’aden Wa’ad Al-Shamal Phosphate (MWSPC)

Obeikan Paper Industries Company

Power & Water Utility Company for Jubail & Yanbu (Marafiq)

Power Cogeneration Plant Company (PCPC)

Rabigh Arabian Water and Electricity

Rabigh Electric Company

Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC)

Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco Shell Refinery

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Saudi Cement Company

Saudi Electricity Company (SEC)

Shaqaiq Water & Electricity Company

Shuaibah Water & Electricity Company

Tihama Power Generation Company

Tuwairqi Energy Company

Water & Electricity Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ay3ud
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200529005391/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

15:57 Uhr | 29.05.2020
Aktien New York: Abwarten vor Rede ...

15:57 Uhr | 29.05.2020
EU zahlt neue Finanzhilfen an ...

15:56 Uhr | 29.05.2020
Große Unterstützung für ...

15:56 Uhr | 29.05.2020
Börse Frankfurt-News: Anleihen: ...

15:51 Uhr | 29.05.2020
Indus Holding veranstaltet ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer