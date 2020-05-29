|
15:51 | 29.05.2020
Saudi Power Sector – Challenges & Opportunities Post COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Saudi Power Sector – Challenges & Opportunities Post COVID-19” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The demand and capacity outlook for the three segments of generation, transmission and distribution is given for the next five years considering government policies regarding electricity tariffs. Lastly, the investment requirements over the future are discussed. The financing requirements and the challenges confronting the sector are outlined. Also added are comments of implications of Covid-19 impact on renewable energy plans, electricity plans, government support to power projects in the future and other relevant aspects.
The analysis of the age profile of the sector capacity by type of generating equipment provided in the report could be of benefit to the potential equipment suppliers to the sector. The contractors implementing projects may find information pertaining to ongoing projects useful in their business planning. Also, external policy analysts, climate control analysts and observers of the sector can find useful insights about relevant aspects of interest about the sector.
It analyses the plans and potential for renewable power sources like solar and wind energy and comments on the impact of the bearish outlook for oil and gas prices post COVID-19 on these plans. It assesses the feasibility of power exports to the neighbouring countries in MENA and the infrastructure availability and needs to achieve these goals. It provides estimates of demand for the future and required levels of investments by generation, transmission and distribution segments for this purpose.
Power Consumption in the Kingdom and a Comparison with GCC Countries
Power Generation Capacity in the Kingdom
Power Transmission Infrastructure in the Kingdom
Power Distribution Infrastructure in the Kingdom
Saudi Arabian Transmission and Distribution Code
Structural shifts in Power Generation by Type of Fuel and Type of Generation
Historical Trends in Saudi Power Transmission Sector
Historical Trends in Saudi Power Distribution Sector
Business Model Architecture in Power Generation
Business Model Architecture in Power Transmission
Business Model Architecture in Power Retailing
Power Consumption to be led by Nuclear Families, Digital Age and High-Income Expatriates
Economic Diversification & Private Sector Industrial Growth to drive Saudi Power Sector
Commercial and Infrastructure Power Demand in Saudi to Grow in the Future
Increase in Government Power Demand to Add to Growth in the Future
Plans to Export Power to MENA countries may also drive Saudi Power sector
Power Consumption Outlook over the period 2017-2024
Expected Power Load and Transmission/ distribution Infrastructure: 2017-2024
Durmah Electric Company
Hajr for Electricity Production Company
Jubail Energy Company
Jubail Water & Power Company
Ma’aden Wa’ad Al-Shamal Phosphate (MWSPC)
Obeikan Paper Industries Company
Power & Water Utility Company for Jubail & Yanbu (Marafiq)
Power Cogeneration Plant Company (PCPC)
Rabigh Arabian Water and Electricity
Rabigh Electric Company
Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC)
Saudi Aramco
Saudi Aramco Shell Refinery
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
Saudi Cement Company
Saudi Electricity Company (SEC)
Shaqaiq Water & Electricity Company
Shuaibah Water & Electricity Company
Tihama Power Generation Company
Tuwairqi Energy Company
Water & Electricity Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ay3ud
