15:51 | 29.05.2020

Saudi Power Sector – Challenges & Opportunities Post COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Saudi Power Sector – Challenges & Opportunities Post COVID-19” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Saudi Power Sector report examines the power consumption in the Kingdom, and the country’s power generation capacity and transmission and distribution infrastructure. It provides a structural analysis of the power sector in the Kingdom that explains the structural shifts in the power generation sector by type of fuel and type of generations. It elucidates the emerging Business Models for generation, transmission and distribution. The different factors driving the growth of the Kingdom’s power sector and the contribution of different user segments contributing to power demand are detailed. The demand and capacity outlook for the three segments of generation, transmission and distribution is given for the next five years considering government policies regarding electricity tariffs. Lastly, the investment requirements over the future are discussed. The financing requirements and the challenges confronting the sector are outlined. Also added are comments of implications of Covid-19 impact on renewable energy plans, electricity plans, government support to power projects in the future and other relevant aspects.

Who will benefit and why?

The investors in the Saudi power sector, as well as the financiers of investments in the sector, will benefit from understanding the structural features of the industry, emerging trends and challenges facing the sector as well as the estimates of demand and capacity requirements over the next few years. The O & M contractors and EPC contractors catering to Saudi power sector will find of value the demand and capacity forecasts in different regions of the Kingdom and the role of private and governments sectors in the running of the operations. The analysis of the age profile of the sector capacity by type of generating equipment provided in the report could be of benefit to the potential equipment suppliers to the sector. The contractors implementing projects may find information pertaining to ongoing projects useful in their business planning. Also, external policy analysts, climate control analysts and observers of the sector can find useful insights about relevant aspects of interest about the sector.

How exhaustive is this report?

The report covers demand analysis by the important consumer segments like retail, industrial, commercial and government users. It provides business model insights and analysis by the important fuel types like fuel oil and natural gas, and generation equipment like steam turbines and gas turbines. It deals separately with the three segments of power generation, transmission and distribution. It analyses the plans and potential for renewable power sources like solar and wind energy and comments on the impact of the bearish outlook for oil and gas prices post COVID-19 on these plans. It assesses the feasibility of power exports to the neighbouring countries in MENA and the infrastructure availability and needs to achieve these goals. It provides estimates of demand for the future and required levels of investments by generation, transmission and distribution segments for this purpose.

Key Topics Covered Chapter 1

Executive Summary

Chapter 2

Saudi Power Sector – Generation, Transmission & Distribution Status Power Consumption in the Kingdom and a Comparison with GCC Countries Power Generation Capacity in the Kingdom Power Transmission Infrastructure in the Kingdom Power Distribution Infrastructure in the Kingdom Saudi Arabian Transmission and Distribution Code

Chapter 3

Structural Analysis of Saudi Arabian Power Sector Structural shifts in Power Generation by Type of Fuel and Type of Generation Historical Trends in Saudi Power Transmission Sector Historical Trends in Saudi Power Distribution Sector

Chapter 4

Power Sector Business Models – Generation-Transmission-Retailing Business Model Architecture in Power Generation Business Model Architecture in Power Transmission Business Model Architecture in Power Retailing

Chapter 5

Factors Influencing Growth of the Power Sector in Saudi Arabia Power Consumption to be led by Nuclear Families, Digital Age and High-Income Expatriates Economic Diversification & Private Sector Industrial Growth to drive Saudi Power Sector Commercial and Infrastructure Power Demand in Saudi to Grow in the Future Increase in Government Power Demand to Add to Growth in the Future Plans to Export Power to MENA countries may also drive Saudi Power sector

Chapter 6

Expected Growth of the Power Sector in Saudi Arabia Power Consumption Outlook over the period 2017-2024 Expected Power Load and Transmission/ distribution Infrastructure: 2017-2024

Chapter 7

Investment Requirement of the Power Sector in Saudi Arabia

Chapter 8

Key Challenges to the Kingdom’s Power Capacity Expansion Drive

Chapter 9

Conclusion

Companies Mentioned

Al-Mourjan for Electricity Production Company Durmah Electric Company Hajr for Electricity Production Company Jubail Energy Company Jubail Water & Power Company Ma’aden Wa’ad Al-Shamal Phosphate (MWSPC) Obeikan Paper Industries Company Power & Water Utility Company for Jubail & Yanbu (Marafiq) Power Cogeneration Plant Company (PCPC) Rabigh Arabian Water and Electricity Rabigh Electric Company Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) Saudi Aramco Saudi Aramco Shell Refinery Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) Saudi Cement Company Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) Shaqaiq Water & Electricity Company Shuaibah Water & Electricity Company Tihama Power Generation Company Tuwairqi Energy Company Water & Electricity Company For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ay3ud

