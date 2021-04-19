|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:07 | 16.12.2021
Save a Lot Donates More Than 102,000 Bags of Food to Charities Across the Country
With the help and generosity of its valued customers Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the United States, has donated more than 102,000 bags of much-needed, high-quality food to local charities fighting hunger as part of its Bags for a Brighter Holiday effort. Throughout November, Save A Lot customers across the country supported their local communities by purchasing pre-assembled bags of food that were donated to local food charities and pantries, such as Feeding Tampa Bay, Acme Christian Thrift Store and numerous local and regional food banks. To further amplify the program’s impact, Save A Lot matched donation efforts for more than 100 top selling stores with a financial contribution to each store’s partner charity, totaling more than $47,500 in additional local support.
In total, more than $500,000 worth of food will feed families in need this season. Each bag was stocked with private label and brand name food items, including pasta, stuffing mix, canned beans, meats and other pantry staples from Save A Lot. A total of 630 Save A Lot stores participated in the food donation program with 10 stores selling more than 1,000 bags, including:
Tampa, Fla. (2271 E. Bearss Ave.)
Traverse City, Mich. (1115 S. Garfield Ave.)
Williamsburg, Ky. (1645 S. Highway 25 W.)
Whitwell, Tenn. (13205 Highway 28)
Athens, Texas (505 S. Palestine St.)
Tyrone, Pa. (111 W 13th St.)
Jellico, Tenn. (12075 S. Highway 25 W.)
Brandenburg, Ky. (2320 1 Bypass Road)
Hazard, Ky. (52 Grand Vue Plaza)
Albany, Ky. (415 Burkesville Road)
“The Bags for a Brighter Holiday program is all about community and giving back, which is especially important in today’s climate, and we’re truly humbled by the generosity and support shown by our customers,” said Tim Schroder, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Save A Lot. “Families everywhere should have access to fresh, high quality food options and seeing these communities come together to support those in need during the holiday season is what makes this program so special and worthwhile. We can’t thank our shoppers enough for their support this year as well as our friends at No Kid Hungry, who have allowed us to expand our reach even further in working towards ending childhood hunger.”
For more information about Save A Lot or the Bags for a Brighter Holiday program, please visit www.savealot.com.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer