13:00 | 27.10.2020
SaverLife Announces Expansion of Saving Program Across Six U.S. Intuit Prosperity Hubs in 2021
SaverLife, a national nonprofit fintech that helps working families achieve prosperity through savings, and Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), proud maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mint, today announced the planned expansion of SaverLife’s financial savings program to all of Intuit’s U.S. Prosperity Hub locations in 2021.
“Accelerating savings is a key part of how communities build prosperity and resilience. When we launched the Prosperity Hubs program in Bluefield and Johnstown, we invited SaverLife to partner with us because of their expertise in building savings behavior and financial security,” said Susan Mason, Director, Intuit Financial Freedom Foundation. “Thanks to SaverLife, we’ve accelerated our ability to increase household savings and positively impact working families.”
“SaverLife has allowed us to provide a complete portfolio to our employees on money management. I’d like to encourage other employers to take advantage of SaverLife and offer it to their employees,” says Breed Love, Site Director at Concentrix in Johnstown. “We’ve seen an increase in employee morale and loyalty. Our attrition has also decreased because of SaverLife—our employees know we care about them and that sets us apart from the competition.”
To date, 47% of Alorica and 20% of Concentrix employees have signed up for the new benefit. A survey of participants at both sites found 66% said receiving the employee benefit made them more likely to stay with their employer and 75% said that learning about the new benefit in advance made them more likely to sign up for it.
“SaverLife’s top priority was to increase financial health throughout the regions,” said Leigh Phillips, CEO of SaverLife. “With the support of Intuit and local community leaders, SaverLife created community saving campaigns tailored to each region to encourage engagement and drive savings. We are incredibly pleased that Bluefield and Johnstown residents rose to the challenge, and not only increased their own savings but also launched a life-long habit.”
With above average participation rates for employers and communities, the average net increase in savings in Bluefield and Johnstown totaled $442 and $211 per family, respectively.
“We’re proud of the emergency savings we were able to foster among Johnstown and Bluefield residents, and we look forward to teaming with Intuit to create savings programs for other U.S. Prosperity Hub communities in 2021,” Phillips concluded.
The final report, “Communities on the Rise: Building Prosperity Together in Bluefield & Johnstown,” which outlines the scope and success metrics from the campaign can be found here: solutions.saverlife.org/building-prosperity
For more on SaverLife, please visit: about.saverlife.org
Follow SaverLife on Twitter: @wearesaverlife
Visit SaverLife on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/saverlife/
