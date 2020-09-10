23:30 | 10.09.2020

Sawtooth Caverns, LLC Receives Union Pacific Pinnacle Award for Safety

Sawtooth Caverns, LLC (“Sawtooth” or the “Company”) today announced it has been honored as a recipient of Union Pacific’s prestigious Pinnacle Award for safety. The award is given annually to customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases (NARs) of regulated hazardous materials shipments. In its announcement, Union Pacific’s Jacque Bendon, Vice President – Industrial, stated “Union Pacific’s distinguished Pinnacle Award recognizes our collaboration with the recipients and their help in transporting chemical shipments in the safest manner. Their work helps ensure these vital products safely arrive at their destinations.” “Sawtooth’s operational results are not by chance,” said Dan Myers, the Company’s CEO. “The Sawtooth team has put a great deal of focus into continuously improving safety protocols, strictly adhering to operating procedures and holding each other accountable. We’ve seen exceptional progress internally over the last several years and the results have become visible externally as well. It is truly an honor to be recognized with the Pinnacle Award by Union Pacific, one of our most important business partners.” Sawtooth Caverns, LLC is located near Delta, Utah and is the largest natural gas liquids storage facility in the western United States, with approximately 6.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids and refined products storage capacity in its deep-well salt caverns. The Company is also able to store refinery feedstocks, such as olefin blends. In the fourth quarter of Calendar 2020, Sawtooth is expected to complete an expansion allowing it to receive, store and return refined products. For more information on Sawtooth Caverns, LLC, please see our website at www.SawtoothCaverns.com. For information on natural gas liquids storage, please contact Mark Henson at mark.henson@sawtoothcaverns.com. For information on refined products or other storage, please contact Roger Pederson at roger.pederson@sawtoothcaverns.com.

