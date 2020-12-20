0:00 | 21.12.2020

Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) Authier EIS Studies Advance as EV Sector Accelerates

Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) announced today environmental studies at its flagship Authier Lithium Project have significantly advanced, with the completion of the Company’s response to Quebec Government queries concerning the project’s environmental impact statement (EIS). Highlights – Authier Lithium Project’s environmental studies progress, with completion of response to Quebec Government queries – Flagship project to form key part of Abitibi lithium hub, amid acceleration of electric vehicle (EV) sector globally and resulting increase in lithium demand. Following the lodgement of the Authier’s project EIS in January, Sayona received feedback from Quebec’s Ministry of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change (MELCC) for further follow-up. These included various issues normal for a project of this type, including flora and fauna, impact on air quality, roads and traffic and water management. Sayona commissioned studies by a number of leading experts to address such queries, including geotechnical studies, technological risk, emergency response, dust, waste and water management and road access. In addition, several environmental characterisation studies have been conducted, including an environmental site assessment, soil characterisation, wetlands study, inventory of plants and nontimber forest products of interest to the Abitibiwinni First Nation, water quality and other research. Importantly, the studies have assisted in further refining the project to minimise environmental impacts, such as by repositioning the access road to reduce its footprint; optimising the water collection system to improve water management; promoting revegetation; and limiting potential wind and water erosion, among other areas of improvement. Sayona Quebec’s Environment Director, Yanick Plourde commented: “I would like to congratulate the environmental team for their efforts in delivering such a comprehensive response to the MELCC’s queries, amid the considerable restrictions and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We look forward to progressing the EIS further to ensure we meet community expectations concerning our project.” Pending regulatory approval, which is anticipated next year, construction could start as early as 2022 amid the continued acceleration of lithium demand from North America and globally. This has been highlighted by the recent move by the Quebec Government to phase out the sale of new gasoline vehicles from 2035 (refer ASX release 24 November 2020), complementing similar measures by governments in Asia and Europe together with Canada and the U.S. state of California. In addition to the Authier project, Sayona’s lithium expansion in Quebec continues to advance, highlighted by the 25% expansion of the Company’s Tansim project (refer ASX release 6 August 2020) and the Company’s bid for North American Lithium (NAL), backed by a world-class advisory team. The Authier, Tansim and potentially NAL projects are set to comprise a new lithium hub in Abitibi. Sayona’s Managing Director, Brett Lynch commented: “We are on track and are delivering on our key milestones for the Authier approval process. Following further analysis by the MELCC, we anticipate a public hearing under the ‘BAPE’ process will be authorised before June 2021 and scheduled for the Northern Hemisphere summer, culminating in final approval by the Council of Ministers. “A successful outcome at Authier will bring new jobs and investment to the region, while helping facilitate Quebec’s ambitious targets to decarbonise its economy.” About Sayona Mining Ltd: Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia. Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au Contact:

