0:00 | 22.01.2020

Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) EIS Lodged as Sayona Advances Authier Approvals

Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) announced today the lodgement of a new environmental impact study (EIS) for the Company’s flagship Authier Lithium Project with Quebec’s Ministry of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change (MELCC), highlighting the project’s potential to become a sustainable and profitable new lithium mine. The EIS was filed as required for the environmental impact assessment and review procedures provided for under Quebec’s Environmental Quality Act. Its submission follows Sayona’s recent announcement of a revised Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Authier project, which showed an estimated net present value of C$216 million (A$241 million) (refer ASX announcement 11 November 2019). A new mine could create up to 176 valuable new jobs for the benefit of the local community, with Sayona putting priority on engaging local workers and suppliers. In December 2019, Sayona completed an agreement with First Nation Abitibiwinni concerning the exploration phase of the project, aimed at ensuring a collaborative and mutually beneficial partnership. Sayona’s Managing Director, Brett Lynch, said the lodgement of the EIS was another important milestone in Authier’s development. “This is another significant step in the approval process for Authier, as we work to secure a social licence to operate based on the support of the community of Quebec,” he said. “In addition to advancing the project, this is also a further step towards our planned integration of Authier with North American Lithium (NAL), supporting the development of a successful lithium hub in Abitibi.” Sayona Quebec’s Environment Director, Yanick Plourde, said the EIS was a rigorous scientific study containing all the necessary documentation to satisfy the necessary legal and regulatory requirements. “We are confident that the EIS, which incorporates the sustainable development objectives of the Authier project, will be well received by the Quebec Government,” he said. Importantly for the community, the study reaffirms the project will have no impact on the water quality of the St-Mathieu Berry esker, an important water resource for the region. Serge Rouillier, Director, Sustainable Development at Sayona Quebec, commented: “The EIS presents an improved project and one that should meet the expectations and concerns of the local community and First Nation Abitibiwinni as expressed during recent public consultations. It also addresses the issues formulated during consultations with MELCC held in 2019.” The EIS will be available within coming days on the MELCC website and on Sayona Quebec’s website at: https://www.sayonaquebec.com/documentation/ A copy will also be available for public viewing at Sayona Quebec’s office in La Motte (169, Chemin du Quai, La Motte). Mr Lynch added: “Sayona looks forward to further engagement with the Quebec Government to deliver maximum community benefit from the Authier project. Pending the necessary approvals, construction could start as early as 2021 and mining operations in 2022, generating new jobs and investment for Quebec and supporting the Government’s lithium strategy. “In the meantime, we continue to advance our bid for NAL with the support of our world-class bid team. Combining Authier with NAL offers the opportunity for a significant improvement in NAL’s plant performance and economics and is an enormous opportunity for not only Sayona, but all Quebec as it develops a leading position in lithium, the metal of the 21st century.” About Sayona Mining Ltd: Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia. Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au Contact:

