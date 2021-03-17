0:00 | 18.03.2021

Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) Study Confirms Tansim Project High Lithium Potential

Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) has reaffirmed confidence in the lithium potential of its emerging Tansim Lithium Project, following the completion of an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on its project located in Abitibi-Temiscamingue, Quebec. The report by BBA’s Principal Geologist Pierre-Luc Richard reviewed the project following its recent expansion to encompass 275 claims spanning 15,907 ha of prospective lithium acreage (refer ASX release 11 March 2021). The NI 43-101 report concluded that the project’s exploration potential remains high and that the potential to increase the size of the currently modelled pegmatites, which remain open laterally and at depth, is also high. A C$1.6 million (A$1.65 million) work program has been committed for Tansim, comprising a Phase One 5,000m drill program, followed, if warranted, by a Phase Two work program to include a mineralogical study, metallurgical testwork and a Mineral Resource estimate. Sayona’s Managing Director, Brett Lynch, commented: “The confirmation of Tansim’s high exploration potential is extremely welcome following our recent expansion of the project. We look forward to progressing drilling at the Viau-Dallaire and Viau prospects to take them to the resource determination stage. “Tansim has assumed a greater importance in Sayona’s 2021 plans, reflecting its high growth potential which can complement the development of our flagship Authier project, as well as potential synergies with NAL, pending a successful bid. We see Tansim becoming a key component of our vision for a world-scale lithium hub in the Abitibi region, uniquely located to service the North American lithium market.” Tansim Project – Background Located 82 kilometres south-west of Sayona’s Authier project, Tansim hosts known pegmatites at the Viau and Viau-Dallaire prospects which were first identified in the 1950s. These occurrences remained lightly explored until Sayona’s involvement in the project in January 2018. Since that time Sayona has consolidated and expanded the project claims so that they now represent the largest contiguous tenure any company has assembled in the area. Past explorers have recognised the significance of the geochemically evolved Reservior Decelles Batholith, a suite of monzogranite intrusions, which are the typical parent magma for spodumene bearing pegmatite systems at a worldwide scale. At Tansim, a strongly magnetic suite of sediments and intrusive rocks some 12km in strike extent and several kilometres in width margins the monzogranite and this contact zone presents as the primary exploration target. This zone is host to the Viau and Viau-Dallaire spodumene pegmatites, and planning is underway for 2021 exploration which has the benefit of utilising tracks recently made by other users of the area. This planned first reconnaissance of the target area has potential to rapidly elevate the Tansim area into an area of significant district scale discovery. Sayona’s 2019 drilling at the Viau-Dallaire prospect (11 holes for 1219m) identified two pegmatites of 15m and 40m true width which remain open in all directions. An Exploration Target (refer note below) for the Viau-Dallaire prospect has been estimated at between 5 million tonnes, at an estimated grade of 1.2-1.3% Li2O, and 25 million tonnes, at an estimated grade of 1.2 – 1.3% Li2O (refer ASX release 19 November 2019). About Sayona Mining Ltd: Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia. Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au Contact:

