12:00 | 13.12.2021
SCF Partners Announces Investment In Powerstar, a Global Provider of Power Resiliency and Energy Efficiency Technology
SCF Partners (“SCF”) is pleased to announce its investment in Powerstar EMSc (UK) Ltd. (“Powerstar”), a leading provider of power resiliency, microgrids, and energy efficiency equipment to customers worldwide. Dr. Alex Mardapittas, Powerstar’s founder and CEO, will continue to serve in his current role as the company enters its next phase of growth.
Powerstar, headquartered in Sheffield, United Kingdom, designs and manufactures behind-the-meter hardware and software technologies that help commercial and industrial customers reach their net zero carbon goals. It has provided voltage optimization, power resiliency, energy storage, EV charging, and transformer equipment to customers on five continents worldwide. With a focus on helping clients solve unique energy problems affecting their business, Powerstar’s expertise enables a fully bespoke solution that meets the customer’s exact needs.
“We are very excited to enter the next phase of our ambitious growth plans, ” said Dr. Mardapittas. “The need for a resilient and efficient power supply has never been greater than today, and our partnership with SCF will allow us to build on the record growth that Powerstar has seen over the past year.”
“SCF is pleased to partner with Powerstar and its exceptional technical team,” added Colin Welsh, International Partner at SCF. “Powerstar’s customized technology solutions that enable customers to reduce power costs while improving reliability and mitigating their carbon footprint will only grow in importance as the grid becomes more volatile and the global economy works to achieve net zero goals.”
