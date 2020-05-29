|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:00 | 29.05.2020
Schlumberger Announces Redemption of 100% of Outstanding 4.200% Senior Notes Due 2021
Schlumberger Limited (“Schlumberger”) today announced that Schlumberger Oilfield UK Plc, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Schlumberger (“SLB UK”), will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 4.200% Senior Notes due 2021 (CUSIP Nos. 80685QAA4/G7861RAA4; ISIN Nos. US80685QAA40/USG7861RAA44; and Common Codes 56301097/56301046) (the “Notes”). The redemption date for the Notes is June 29, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”). The Notes are currently listed on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Euro MTF market.
The aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding is $600,000,000. The Notes will be redeemed on the Redemption Date at a redemption price for the Notes equal to (a) 100% of the aggregate principal amount being redeemed, plus (b) accrued and unpaid on the Notes from the last interest payment date to, but excluding, the Redemption Date, plus (c) a make-whole premium to be calculated three business days prior to the Redemption Date in accordance with the terms of the Notes and the indenture governing the Notes. On and after the Redemption Date, the Notes will cease to be outstanding and interest will cease to accrue on the Notes.
Notices of redemption are being sent by the trustee for the Notes to all currently registered holders of the Notes.
Schlumberger Limited has executive offices in Paris, Houston, London and The Hague, and reported revenues of $32.92 billion in 2019. For more information, visit www.slb.com.
