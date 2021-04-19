|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:30 | 10.10.2021
Schneider Electric Launches Next Generation PowerPacT Circuit Breaker Series at NECA Nashville 2021
Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation and the industry’s leader in circuit breakers, today announced the launch of its new and improved PowerPacTTM Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) series at the 2021 NECA Convention Nashville. The new PowerPacT series focuses on innovative technology designed to meet the needs of Schneider Electric’s customers, offering an improved circuit breaker solution for the future.
“We designed PowerPacT specifically from customers’ insights to address the most important pain points they were facing with breakers,” said Rohan Kelkar, Executive Vice President for Global Power Products at Schneider Electric. “These features will transform daily operations for customers and contractors who would otherwise spend hours trying to locate a single tripped breaker or disassemble panels to repair a faulty device or locate important product information.”
The new PowerPacT series saves valuable time and resources while reducing risk, simplifying installation and maintenance, and offering scalable upgrades which are future-proof to meet environmental standards. PowerPacT MCCBs provide a clear opportunity for contractors, specifiers, electrical OEMs and distributors to increase power resiliency and mitigate circuit breaker trip issues for hospitals, utilities, electrical construction sites and more.
Schneider Electric’s PowerPacT solution will be on display at the 2021 NECA Convention in Schneider Electric’s Interactive Booth #1553 and the Showstopper Showcase.
Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.
We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.
We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer