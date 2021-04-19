|
18:30 | 10.10.2021
Schneider Electric Launches the New FlexSeT Switchboard at NECA Nashville 2021
Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the launch of its new FlexSeT low voltage switchboard being unveiled at the 2021 NECA Convention Nashville.
“For electrical professionals looking to reduce project risk and increase assembly and installation efficiencies, FlexSeT is a groundbreaking new switchboard offering,” said Guillaume Le Gouic, Senior Vice President of Power Systems at Schneider Electric. “The simplified, digital-first design allows partners to confidently serve their customers’ needs at every stage of a project, with future-proof flexibility to provide value no matter how those needs change with new facility demands or integrations.”
The FlexSeT low voltage switchboard is the first modular switchboard in Schneider Electric’s new SeT series. The series features a modern, consistent design with digital integrations for simplified installation, assembly and maintenance, saving time and costs for contractors, distributors, panel builders and consulting engineers.
Schneider Electric’s FlexSeT switchboard will be on display at the 2021 NECA Convention in Schneider Electric’s Interactive Booth #1553 and the Showstopper Showcase.
Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.
We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.
We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.
