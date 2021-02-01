23:05 | 01.02.2021

Schneider Electric on Fortune’s 2021 World’s Most Admired Companies List for Fourth Year in a Row

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been named one of Fortune’s 2021 World’s Most Admired Companies – the fourth year in a row that the company has featured on this high-profile list. The inclusion comes hot on the heels of Schneider being named the world’s most sustainable corporation, by Corporate Knights, a media and research company focused on corporate sustainability performance, and is testimony to the company’s ongoing work to promote innovation, sustainability, and equal opportunities for all. This year, Schneider Electric ranks #3 in the electronics industry sector, +1 position vs 2020.

“We’re honored to be included among the major companies in the Fortune listings,” said Charise Le, Global Chief Human Resources Officer at Schneider Electric. “The ranking is a reflection of our commitment to sustainability, innovation and to being the most local of global companies, empowering local talent and creating inclusion and equal opportunities for all.” Fortune’s annual ranking of the “World’s Most Admired Companies” is based on a survey of U.S. and global Fortune 500 companies posting the highest revenues in their respective industries. To identify the top performers in 52 industries, 3,820 executives, directors and analysts in those industries were asked to rate companies on nine criteria, spanning investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and the ability to attract talent. Schneider Electric was highly evaluated for its investment value and quality of management and products, its social responsibility and ability to attract talent. Schneider Electric regularly appears on industry sustainability, inclusion and equality rankings. Just last week, it was ranked the world’s most sustainable corporation, in a prestigious annual list compiled by Corporate Knights. Other recent highlights include inclusion in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, the Financial Times Diversity Leaders 2021 report, the Top 50 for the Universum World’s Most Attractive Employers list, as well as a 10th consecutive ranking on the Corporate Disclosure Project (CDP) A-List for environmental transparency and action. On sustainability-action front, steps taken by Schneider over the past year alone include: announcing an accelerated sustainability strategy becoming a signatory of the Climate Pledge issuing an ESG-linked convertible bond

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries. We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

