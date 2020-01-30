|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:30 | 31.01.2020
Schnitzer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCHN) declared a cash dividend of $0.1875 per common share, payable February 24, 2020, to shareholders of record on February 10, 2020. Schnitzer has paid a dividend every quarter since going public in November 1993.
