14:00 | 06.01.2022
Schnitzer Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) today reported results for its first quarter of fiscal 2022 ended November 30, 2021.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.58, compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.57 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021
Net income of $47 million, more than triple net income of $15 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021
Adjusted EBITDA of $78 million in the quarter, compared to $40 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021
Highest first quarter net income and adjusted EBITDA, notwithstanding supply chain disruptions which contributed to the delay of several planned November shipments of ferrous and nonferrous recycled metals.
The Company’s first quarter performance benefited from the strong global demand for recycled metals and a robust West Coast market for finished steel products. The results reflected average selling prices at or near multi-year highs for ferrous, nonferrous, and finished steel products, increased contributions from our steel mill as operations continued to ramp-up after re-starting in August 2021 following the mill fire outage, benefits from higher year-over-year ferrous and nonferrous sales volumes, and initial contributions from Columbus Recycling assets after the completion of the acquisition on October 1, 2021.
Tamara Lundgren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Our results this quarter are our Company’s best first quarter earnings on record. Our strategic initiatives related to volume growth and productivity contributed to our expanded profitability, with higher ferrous and nonferrous sales volumes benefiting from our recent acquisition of the Columbus Recycling assets. We also benefited from positive market conditions supported by cyclical and structural trends, including the global focus on decarbonization and the increased use of recycled ferrous metals in steelmaking.”
Ms. Lundgren continued, “Earlier this month, we published our Fiscal 2021 Sustainability Report: Essential Recycling, Sustainable Products, Successful Communities. We made significant progress against our People, Planet, and Profit goals, including achieving 100% net carbon-free electricity use at our facilities ahead of our fiscal 2022 target. By supplying our global customers with high quality, low-carbon recycled metals that are critical to the production of sustainable products and infrastructure, we are continuing to deliver on our commitment to creating a more sustainable future.”
Summary Results
$
798
$
846
$
492
Gross margin (total revenues less cost of goods sold)
$
115
$
126
$
72
Selling, general and administrative expense
$
55
$
77
$
50
Net income (loss)
$
47
$
44
$
15
Net income (loss) per ferrous ton
$
41
$
38
$
14
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to SSI shareholders
Reported
$
1.55
$
1.43
$
0.50
Adjusted(1)
$
1.58
$
1.81
$
0.57
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
78
$
80
$
40
Adjusted EBITDA per ferrous ton(1)
$
68
$
69
$
38
Ferrous sales volumes (LT, in thousands)
1,148
1,163
1,053
Avg. net ferrous sales prices ($/LT)(2)
$
446
$
449
$
269
Nonferrous sales volumes (pounds, in millions)(3)
153
164
138
Avg. nonferrous sales prices ($/pound)(2)(3)
$
1.05
$
1.01
$
0.64
Finished steel average net sales price ($/ST)(2)
$
979
$
920
$
621
Finished steel sales volumes (ST, in thousands)
99
65
134
Rolling mill utilization (%)
78
%
28
%
97
%
LT = Long Ton, which is equivalent to 2,240 pounds
ST = Short Ton, which is equivalent to 2,000 pounds
Ferrous and nonferrous sales volumes in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 were up year-over-year by 9% and 11%, respectively, despite the supply chain disruptions, and included two months of volumes from Columbus Recycling. Average ferrous and nonferrous net selling prices were up 66% and 64% year-over-year, respectively. Finished steel sales volumes were down 26% year-over-year, reflecting the continued ramp-up of operations after re-starting in August 2021 following the mill fire outage. Rolling mill utilization averaged 78% in the quarter, with November reaching 91%. Average net selling prices for finished steel products were up 58% year-over-year, the highest prices on record.
The first quarter of fiscal 2022 had negative operating cash flow of $34 million, as cash flows associated with profitability were more than offset by increased working capital due primarily to inventory rebuild at the steel mill, the cash payment in November of incentive compensation accrued in fiscal 2021, and the impact of shipment delays on the timing of collecting receivables.
Capital expenditures were $30 million in the quarter, including investments in advanced metal recovery technologies, maintaining the business and environmental projects, net of $10 million in insurance payments related to the repair and replacement of property damaged by the mill fire. Total debt at the end of the quarter was $260 million, and debt, net of cash, was $241 million. The increase in debt was primarily driven by the acquisition of the assets of Columbus Recycling and increased working capital (for a reconciliation of adjusted results and debt, net of cash, to U.S. GAAP, see the table provided in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section). The Company’s effective tax rate for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was an expense of 19% reflecting discrete tax benefits associated with the vesting of previously awarded share-based incentive compensation.
During the first quarter, the Company returned capital to shareholders through its 111th consecutive quarterly dividend.
Summary financial data is provided in the following pages. The slide presentation and related materials will be available prior to the call on the above website.
SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
$
798,118
$
845,615
$
492,107
Cost of goods sold
683,244
719,941
420,094
Selling, general and administrative expense
55,267
76,528
49,906
Income from joint ventures
(236
)
(1,875
)
(727
)
Restructuring charges and other exit-related activities
22
26
64
Operating income
59,821
50,995
22,770
Interest expense
(1,372
)
(898
)
(1,780
)
Other (loss) income, net
(47
)
66
(165
)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
58,402
50,163
20,825
Income tax expense
(11,097
)
(6,346
)
(5,719
)
Income from continuing operations
47,305
43,817
15,106
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(29
)
(21
)
(42
)
Net income
47,276
43,796
15,064
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,077
)
(1,011
)
(960
)
Net income attributable to SSI shareholders
$
46,199
$
42,785
$
14,104
Net income per share attributable to SSI shareholders:
Basic:
Income per share from continuing operations
$
1.64
$
1.52
$
0.51
Net income per share
$
1.64
$
1.52
$
0.51
Diluted:
Income per share from continuing operations
$
1.55
$
1.43
$
0.50
Net income per share
$
1.55
$
1.43
$
0.50
Weighted average number of common shares:
Basic
28,159
28,087
27,807
Diluted
29,885
29,882
28,485
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.1875
$
0.1875
$
0.1875
SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.SELECTED OPERATING STATISTICS
1,148
Total nonferrous volumes (pounds, in thousands)(1)(2)
153,227
Ferrous selling prices ($/LT)(3)
Domestic
$
431
Foreign
$
450
Average
$
446
Ferrous sales volume (LT, in thousands)
Domestic
430
Foreign
718
Total
1,148
Nonferrous average price ($/pound)(2)(3)
$
1.05
Cars purchased (in thousands)(4)
80
Auto stores at period end
50
Finished steel average sales price ($/ST)(3)
$
979
Sales volume (ST, in thousands)
Rebar
74
Coiled products
25
Merchant bar and other
—
Finished steel products sold
99
Rolling mill utilization(5)
78
%
SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.SELECTED OPERATING STATISTICS
1,053
977
1,215
1,163
4,408
Total nonferrous volumes (pounds, in thousands)(1)(2)
138,236
135,899
155,657
163,586
593,378
Ferrous selling prices ($/LT)(3)
Domestic
$
242
$
349
$
395
$
453
$
364
Foreign
$
276
$
399
$
401
$
446
$
385
Average
$
269
$
387
$
400
$
449
$
381
Ferrous sales volume (LT, in thousands)
Domestic
388
391
412
309
1,500
Foreign
665
586
803
854
2,908
Total(4)
1,053
977
1,215
1,163
4,408
Nonferrous average price ($/pound)(2)(3)
$
0.64
$
0.83
$
0.97
$
1.01
$
0.88
Cars purchased (in thousands)(4)
78
80
91
89
338
Auto stores at period end
50
50
50
50
50
Finished steel average sales price ($/ST)(3)
$
621
$
690
$
802
$
920
$
737
Sales volume (ST, in thousands)
Rebar
94
103
106
50
353
Coiled products
39
32
47
14
132
Merchant bar and other
1
1
—
1
3
Finished steel products sold
134
136
153
65
488
Rolling mill utilization(5)
97
%
88
%
98
%
28
%
78
%
LT = Long Ton, which is equivalent to 2,240 pounds
ST = Short Ton, which is equivalent to 2,000 pounds
SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
19,081
$
27,818
Accounts receivable, net
303,541
214,098
Inventories
313,872
256,427
Other current assets
35,934
44,771
Total current assets
672,428
543,114
Property, plant and equipment, net
579,872
562,674
Operating lease right-of-use assets
127,865
131,221
Goodwill and other assets
339,603
257,354
Total assets
$
1,719,768
$
1,494,363
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$
3,501
$
3,654
Operating lease liabilities
21,695
21,417
Other current liabilities
323,442
327,779
Total current liabilities
348,638
352,850
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
256,215
71,299
Environmental liabilities, net of current portion
55,089
52,385
Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities
109,191
113,165
Other long-term liabilities
75,879
64,885
Total liabilities
845,012
654,584
Total Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (“SSI”) shareholders’ equity
870,690
835,764
Noncontrolling interests
4,066
4,015
Total equity
874,756
839,779
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,719,768
$
1,494,363
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
$
1.55
$
1.43
$
0.50
Business development costs, per share
0.02
0.05
—
Charges for legacy environmental matters, net, per share(1)
0.02
0.43
0.10
Restructuring charges and other exit-related activities, per share
—
—
—
Income tax benefit allocated to adjustments, per share(2)
(0.01
)
(0.10
)
(0.02
)
Adjusted(3)
$
1.58
$
1.81
$
0.57
$
47
$
44
$
15
Plus interest expense
1
1
2
Plus tax expense
11
6
6
Plus depreciation and amortization
17
15
15
Plus business development costs
1
1
—
Plus restructuring charges and other exit-related activities
—
1
—
Plus charges for legacy environmental matters, net(1)
—
13
3
Adjusted EBITDA(3)
$
78
$
80
$
40
Ferrous sales volume (LT, in thousands)
1,148
1,163
1,053
Adjusted EBITDA per ferrous ton sold ($/LT)
$
68
$
69
$
38
LT = Long Ton, which is equivalent to 2,240 pounds
Reconciliation of debt, net of cash
$
3,501
$
3,654
$
2,171
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
256,215
71,299
141,172
Total debt
259,716
74,953
143,343
Less: cash and cash equivalents
19,081
27,818
7,258
Total debt, net of cash
$
240,635
$
47,135
$
136,085
Forward Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding future events or our expectations, intentions, beliefs and strategies regarding the future, which may include statements regarding the impact of pandemics, epidemics or other public health emergencies, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic; the impact of equipment upgrades, equipment failures and facility damage on production, including timing of repairs and resumption of operations; the realization of insurance recoveries; the Company’s outlook, growth initiatives or expected results or objectives, including pricing, margins, sales volumes and profitability; completion of acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; the impacts of supply chain disruptions and inflation; liquidity positions; our ability to generate cash from continuing operations; trends, cyclicality and changes in the markets we sell into; strategic direction or goals; targets; changes to manufacturing and production processes; the realization of deferred tax assets; planned capital expenditures; the cost of and the status of any agreements or actions related to our compliance with environmental and other laws; expected tax rates, deductions and credits; the impact of sanctions and tariffs, quotas and other trade actions and import restrictions; the potential impact of adopting new accounting pronouncements; the impact of labor shortages or increased labor costs; obligations under our retirement plans; benefits, savings or additional costs from business realignment, cost containment and productivity improvement programs; and the adequacy of accruals.
Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, and often contain words such as “outlook,” “target,” “aim,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “assumes,” “estimates,” “evaluates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “opinions,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “plans,” “future,” “forward,” “potential,” “probable,” and similar expressions. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.
We may make other forward-looking statements from time to time, including in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, presentations and on public conference calls. All forward-looking statements we make are based on information available to us at the time the statements are made, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law. Our business is subject to the effects of changes in domestic and global economic conditions and a number of other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Some of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of these risks include: the impact of pandemics, epidemics or other public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of equipment upgrades, equipment failures and facility damage on production; potential environmental cleanup costs related to the Portland Harbor Superfund site or other locations; the cyclicality and impact of general economic conditions; changing conditions in global markets including the impact of sanctions and tariffs, quotas and other trade actions and import restrictions; volatile supply and demand conditions affecting prices and volumes in the markets for raw materials and other inputs we purchase; significant decreases in recycled metal prices; imbalances in supply and demand conditions in the global steel industry; difficulties associated with acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; supply chain disruptions; reliance on third party shipping companies, including with respect to freight rates and the availability of transportation; inability to obtain or renew business licenses and permits; the impact of goodwill impairment charges; the impact of long-lived asset and equity investment impairment charges; failure to realize or delays in realizing expected benefits from investments in processing and manufacturing technology improvements; inability to achieve or sustain the benefits from productivity, cost savings and restructuring initiatives; inability to renew facility leases; customer fulfillment of their contractual obligations; increases in the relative value of the U.S. dollar; the impact of inflation and foreign currency fluctuations; potential limitations on our ability to access capital resources and existing credit facilities; restrictions on our business and financial covenants under the agreement governing our bank credit facilities; the impact of consolidation in the steel industry; product liability claims; the impact of legal proceedings and legal compliance; the adverse impact of climate change; the impact of not realizing deferred tax assets; the impact of tax increases and changes in tax rules; the impact of one or more cybersecurity incidents; environmental compliance costs and potential environmental liabilities; compliance with climate change and greenhouse gas emission laws and regulations; the impact of labor shortages or increased labor costs; reliance on employees subject to collective bargaining agreements; and the impact of the underfunded status of multiemployer plans in which we participate.
