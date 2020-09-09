|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:00 | 09.09.2020
Schwazze, Formerly Operating as Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., Announces Chief Operating Officer and Board of Director Appointments
Schwazze, formerly operating as Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: SHWZ) (“Schwazze ” or “the Company”), today announced executive and Board appointments that will accelerate growth and continue to build operational capabilities for the Company. Nirup Krishnamurthy, Chief Integration and Information Officer, will become Chief Operating Officer and Jeff Garwood, former GE executive, has been appointed to the Schwazze Board of Directors.
“Nirup is a seasoned and trusted leader that will continue to deliver results and bring a new sophistication to building a data-driven, technology-enabled operating culture,” said Dye. “He is uniquely qualified to drive strategic prioritization and accountability within Schwazze, with a commitment to instilling excellence throughout field operations. I have immense confidence in Nirup’s ability to execute and lead our best-in-class integration and innovation playbook.”
“Schwazze’s vision and strategy have never been more compelling,” said Krishnamurthy. “With the backdrop of a global pandemic, the Company has continued to execute on building a leading seed to sale operating platform with profitable acquisition targets. Additionally, our business units have kept a laser focus on our mission of delivering the most trusted products and experiences to cannabis consumers. There is no doubt in my mind about the opportunities we have ahead of us. I am humbled to take on this expanded role and look forward to continuing to work with Justin and teams across the organization to drive our growth.”
Krishnamurthy joined Schwazze earlier this year, bringing more than 25 years of experience in innovation, technology, integration, restructuring and M&A at Fortune 500 companies. As Chief Information Officer for United Airlines, he helped oversee one of the largest turnaround restructurings in corporate American history, spearheading initiatives to drive major cost reductions and revenue enhancement. Krishnamurthy also held C-level roles with Northern Trust Bank and former grocery retailer The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company (A&P). He earned a bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering and a doctorate in Industrial Engineering from State University of New York, Buffalo.
“I am honored to join the Schwazze Board of Directors and I look forward to helping guide the important work the Company is doing,” said Garwood. “I am excited to bring my organizational awareness, research mindset and business expertise to this emerging industry. The cannabis industry is ripe for strategic consolidation and growth and the platform Schwazze is building positions the Company to be an industry leader.”
“We are pleased to welcome Jeff to the Schwazze Board,” said Dye. “As a proven leader in various high-growth industries, his passion, strategic know-how and creative problem solving will be critical to the success of the seed to sale platform we are building. I believe he will provide vital insight and guidance that will be invaluable to the Company and our shareholders.”
Garwood is the founder and is currently the managing member of Liberation Capital, LLC, a private equity fund that is focused on providing modular, repeatable waste to value project finance where he has been active with its investments for 10 years. He is also the co-owner of Zysense, an entity providing high precision measurement instruments for research. Prior to Liberation Capital, Garwood, held a variety of senior leadership positions with General Electric including President and CEO of GE Water and Process Technologies, President and CEO of GE Fanuc, and President of Garrett Aviation and worked for numerous years at the strategic consulting firm, McKinsey and Company. Garwood received a BS of Chemical Engineering from North Carolina State University and an MBA from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Garwood will serve along with the other three directors, Justin Dye, Chairman and CEO, Brian Ruden, Star Buds CEO and Leo Riera.
