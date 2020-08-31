19:35 | 31.08.2020

SDRL – Cleansing announcement – restructuring process

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Certain of the new secured noteholders (the "NSNs") approached Seadrill Limited (the "Company") to discuss the possibility of extinguishing the outstanding NSNs in exchange for certain secured collateral. The attached slide details the Company's response to the proposal from the NSNs.

