13:30 | 02.09.2020

Sea of Change Foundation’s Virtual Fundraiser Begins October 14

The Sea of Change Foundation, an organization that funds conservation and research initiatives that create positive change in our natural world, invites the dive and adventure-seeking communities to participate in a virtual fundraiser from October 14 through November 14. In on-going support of both terrestrial and marine conservation, leaders in both the adventure travel and dive industries are invited to donate auction items. “With the generous support of Aggressor Adventures®, the Sea of Change Foundation is able to fund both community conservation initiatives and vital scientific research while also initiating programs and projects that address often over-looked areas in conservation,” says Samantha Whitcraft, the Foundation’s Director of Conservation & Outreach. Fundraiser guests can expect excellent auction items, most starting at 20 percent of their retail value. All of the funds raised go directly to support conservation initiatives around the world to ensure that future generations of divers and explorers can also experience our land & sea wonders. A sampling of current, on-going initiatives include the Reef Rescue and Rapid Response Fund and the Build-A-Better-Box international competition for sea turtle conservation. Headlining the Sea of Change Foundation’s virtual auction is a trip for two on the Galapagos Aggressor III. The Galapagos is one of the most exciting destinations in the world. The charter includes 4 dives a day, 2 morning and 2 afternoon. In addition, 2 night dives and 2 land excursions per week are offered. The auction item is valued at more than $13,000 with a starting bid of only $2,600. “Aggressor Adventures fully supports the Sea of Change Foundation’s operations so that 100 percent of funds raised are always donated directly to conservation that makes a difference. This year’s online auction promises to be another great event, and I can’t wait for the bidding to start,” says Wayne Brown, CEO of Aggressor Adventures and Chairman of the Board of the Sea of Change Foundation. Benefits of donating to the auction include company logo shared on the auction website, which will be shared across multiple social media channels as well as multiple corporate mailing lists courtesy of the Foundation’s Board of Directors. Interested donors should contact Samantha Whitcraft, Director Conservation & Outreach at Samantha@seaofchange.com.

About the Sea of Change Foundation: The Sea of Change Foundation funds conservation and research initiatives that directly impact the natural world we all love to enjoy and explore. Our mission is to create positive change. Learn more about and donate to support the Sea of Change Foundation here: www.seaofchange.com.

