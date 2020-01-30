20:11 | 30.01.2020

Seaport Global and Gordian Group Announce Joint Venture

Seaport Global Holdings LLC and Gordian Group, LLC today announced the creation of Seaport Gordian Energy LLC, a new joint venture focused on providing an array of superior investment banking services to the energy restructuring arena. Michael Meagher, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Seaport Global, said, “Gordian Group’s impressive financial restructuring and distressed M&A practice is highly complementary to Seaport Global’s established energy sector investment banking practice and dramatically expands Seaport’s energy restructuring services.” Meagher expanded, “Seaport Gordian Energy will advise clients with respect to financial restructuring, asset sales and divestitures, capital raising and additional advisory services. The difficult environment for energy companies, particularly for upstream and oilfield service companies, presents significant opportunities to provide clients with the value proposition of our joint venture.” Henry Owsley, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gordian Group, shared, “Melding our advisory skill set with Seaport Global’s deep energy expertise, long-standing relationships, broad investment banking capabilities and significant investor connections will provide our clients with compelling benefits.” Peter Kaufman, President and Head of Restructuring and Distressed M&A of Gordian Group, added, “Gordian’s unique perspective in the restructuring world – a focus upon advising boards seeking shareholder value in tough capital structure situations – combined with Seaport Global’s strengths, presents a unique opportunity in the energy sector.” The Seaport Gordian Energy team is comprised of experienced investment bankers led by Gordian Group’s Chairman, Fred Zeidman in Houston as well as Seaport Global executives Michael Bodino, Michael Schmidt, Christine Daley and Jack Mascone and supported by highly qualified investment bankers, engineers, and geologists with offices in Dallas/Ft Worth, Houston, New Orleans and New York. Seaport Gordian Energy represents a combined capability greater than the sum of its parts. Together, Gordian Group’s 30 years of experience advising debtor-side clients involved in complex restructurings/distressed circumstances and Seaport Global’s energy sector expertise and robust industry relationships will add tremendous value to the industry.

About Seaport Global

Seaport Global Holdings LLC, through its broker-dealer subsidiary, Seaport Global Securities LLC, is a full-service investment bank that offers investment banking, capital markets, financial advisory, sales, trading and research services. Headquartered in New York with offices across the US and in Europe, Seaport Global pairs its extensive knowledge and relationships with a large platform of equity and fixed income sales, trading and research. The firm’s forward-thinking practitioners, backed by decades of experience, focus on meeting clients’ goals in all business and economic cycles. Visit www.seaportglobal.com to learn more.

About Gordian Group

Gordian Group, LLC is one of the nation’s leading independent investment banks specializing in complex and distressed financial advisory work. Gordian Group offers expertise in corporate restructuring and reorganizations, mergers & acquisitions, public and private financings, complex structured finance, and matters requiring opinions and expert testimony. Gordian Group has consistently been named one of the leading national investment banks in financial restructurings by the M&A Advisor, The Deal and Turnarounds & Workouts. Visit www.gordiangroup.com for more information.

