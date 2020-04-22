|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:00 | 22.04.2020
SeekOps Inc.® New Vice President of Engineering to Lead Sensor Product-to-Market
SeekOps Inc. develops intelligent sensor technology and provides services for the energy sector to detect, localize, and quantify natural gas emissions through integrated drone-based systems. SeekOps’ unique industry leading sensor design localizes emissions sources without false positive readings and has provided actionable data to energy companies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.
Rutherford has pioneered innovation in the industry in infrared-based measurement technology, and has experience in lean six sigma manufacturing, NIST standards, and ISO-9001. His technical achievements have been widely recognized, and he is a recipient of the Honeywell Technical Achievement Award and an R&D 100 award for invention of laser-based methane leak detection instrument.
Andrew Aubrey, CEO of SeekOps, explains, “Our business model involves scaling based on leveraging uniqueness in the marketplace, a core competency which is comprised of our SeekIR gas sensor technology and data analytics. We couldn’t be more excited to have Jim Rutherford as our new Vice President of Engineering – Jim’s exceptional leadership and track record adds significantly to our leadership team’s capabilities and strengthens SeekOps’ goal of being the provider of choice for methane leak detection solutions.”
