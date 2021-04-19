0:00 | 19.10.2021

Senex Energy Limited (ASX:SXY) September 2021 Quarterly Report

Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) (FRA:UDB) (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) continued its track record of production growth delivering a 6% increase in production to 5.0 PJ. The low-cost, low-carbon, high-return Atlas Stage 2 expansion to 18 PJ/year (48 TJ/day) achieved FID during the quarter, with commissioning anticipated in Q1 FY23. At Roma North, the Stage 1b processing facility expansion was successfully commissioned. FEED activities have been completed for the expansion of Roma North to 18 PJ/year (48 TJ/day) including electrification studies. During the quarter, Senex signed further gas sales agreements, broadening supply of the company’s natural gas throughout the east coast. Comments from Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies “Senex has delivered a strong quarter of operational and financial performance as we advance towards our production growth target of 60 PJe by year-end FY25. “Production increased 6 per cent for the quarter and in doing so recording our nineteenth consecutive quarter of Surat Basin production growth. “And we continue to execute our disciplined expansion strategy at both Roma North and Atlas, with a large natural gas reserves position and utilising our proven hub-and-spoke infrastructure operating model, to deliver affordable and reliable volumes of natural gas to our customers and into a tightening east coast gas market. “Following the end of the quarter, we were proud to release our Decarbonisation Action Plan that details our ambition, targets and actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across our operational footprint to net zero by 2040. “Natural gas is integral to meeting demand for affordable and reliable energy and we are focused on being the natural gas supplier of choice through the transition. “The strong quarter and robust growth reflect Senex’s commitment to providing sustainable natural gas that helps Australian industry as it transitions to a low-carbon future,” Mr Davies said. To view the Quarterly Report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/GZ3SPW0W About Senex Energy Limited: Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) (FRA:UDB) is an established, rapidly growing and low-carbon Australian natural gas producer. Our long life Surat Basin assets contribute around 20 petajoules of natural gas per year into the east coast gas market to support our customers. Senex is focused on sustainably delivering balance sheet strength, resilient cashflows, growing dividends to support Australia’s energy needs as it transitions to a lower carbon future. Contact:

Ian Davies Managing Director and CEO

Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000 Simon Ellinor

Chief Financial Officer

Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000 Paul Larter

Communications Manager

Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 400 776 937 Source:

Senex Energy Limited Copyright (C) 2021 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.