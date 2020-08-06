|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:01 | 06.08.2020
SER Capital Partners Closes & Commits Fund to Battery Storage Assets Across New York City
SER Capital Partners, LLC (“SER”), a sustainable-investment focused private equity firm, has acquired Microgrid Networks, LLC (“Microgrid Networks”), a well-established advanced distributed power company, in June 2020 to install battery energy storage and solar in high demand, congested urban areas, such as New York City.
“We see Microgrid Networks’ unique siting technology, skillset, and assets as increasingly essential for local reliability and resiliency. By installing, owning, and operating a portfolio of storage assets, we also help New York achieve its goals to integrate additional renewables, offset regionwide fossil-fueled pollutants, and provide economic benefits and jobs to the region,” noted Rahul Advani, Managing Partner and founder of SER.
In closing on its first vehicle with institutional limited partners, SER has distinguished itself as a credible partner to management teams seeking certainty of execution and to limited partner investors seeking private equity investment opportunities tied to sustainability. SER intends to continue to directly originate and execute private equity investments within its targeted areas of focus.
Metric Point Capital (“Metric Point”) is a capital advisory and placement firm specializing in raising institutional capital for alternative investment managers. Fund and co-investment assignments include leveraged buyouts, energy, real estate, infrastructure, royalties, mining, credit, and distressed debt, among others. Metric Point advises on all aspects of the fundraising process, including competitive positioning, preparation of marketing materials, comprehensive strategic fundraising planning, and distribution. The firm has professionals located in New York, Stamford, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Austin.
