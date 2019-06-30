|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:00 | 29.07.2020
Seven Generations’ Second Quarter Funds Flow of $138.8 Million and Capital Investments of $69.4 Million Drive $69.4 Million of Free Cash Flow
Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSX:VII):
“When the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the world in March, our 7G team rapidly adapted to a new way of working that prioritized the health and safety of our workforce. We also responded quickly and decisively to protect our balance sheet from the pandemic-related plunge in oil prices. With nearly 100% working interest in our assets and critical infrastructure, we have flexibility and control over our pace of development. We reduced our 2020 capital program by 41% which led to an 11% reduction in our 2020 production guidance. I’m proud of the exceptional performance of our 7G team during this challenging time.
Seven Generations began to transition our strategic focus from production growth to free cash flow generation in 2018. We focused our efforts on enhancing our scientific knowledge of our high-quality asset base and improving our execution. Innovations in our drilling and completion practices, structural cost reductions and decline rate moderation, culminated in free cash flow in 2019 and the first half of 2020. With the economic recovery now in its early stages, condensate demand and oil pricing has improved, and we have reinstated our drilling and completion program in accordance with our revised 2020 budget that was released on May 7, 2020. We recognize that we can grow free cash flow on a per share basis in the current commodity price environment while maintaining our production profile. For the time being, our priority for free cash flow will be debt reduction.”
Marty Proctor
While drilling and completions activities were paused early in the quarter to preserve capital during the period of commodity price weakness, second quarter drilling and completion costs averaged $7.1 million per well for the 3 rig released and 7 completed wells. This represents a further 3% reduction in per well costs relative to the company’s revised guidance for 2020.
Sales volumes were 183,200 boe/d (43% natural gas, 35% condensate, 22% other NGLs).
The company’s consistent hedging program drove realized hedging gains of $107 million during the second quarter. The company now has 49,500 bbl/d of production, or more than 85% of condensate volumes (net of royalties) forecast for the second half of 2020, hedged at an average price of US$45.53/bbl, and 165 MMcf/d of natural gas, or 36% of the second half of 2020 forecast production, hedged at an average price of US$2.57/Mcf.
Condensate realizations averaged $26.59/bbl, equivalent to a US$6.00/bbl discount to WTI. Subsequent to the quarter, Edmonton differentials improved to a US$3.00-$5.00/bbl discount relative to WTI. NGL price realizations increased to $12.01/bbl during the second quarter, a 36% improvement versus the first quarter of 2020, driven by the renewed NGL contract cycle commencing in April and stronger AECO linked ethane sales.
Funds flow ($)(1)
355.3
(61)
275.0
(50)
694.1
(40)
Per share – diluted ($)
1.00
(58)
0.82
(49)
1.96
(37)
Free cash flow ($)(1)
44.2
57
9.2
nm
(17.9)
nm
Net income (loss) ($)
295.3
nm
(1,009.2)
(88)
306.1
nm
Per share – diluted ($)
0.83
nm
(3.03)
(88)
0.86
nm
Adjusted net income ($)(1)
96.8
nm
34.0
nm
181.4
nm
Per share – diluted ($)
0.27
nm
0.10
nm
0.51
nm
Revenue ($)(2)
795.5
(62)
989.4
(69)
1,341.8
(3)
CROIC (%)(1)
16.2
(34)
12.9
(17)
16.2
(34)
ROCE (%)(1)
11.1
(50)
8.3
(33)
11.1
(50)
Condensate (mbbl/d)
(15)
69.0
(7)
74.3
(10)
Natural gas (MMcf/d)
489.6
(4)
489.1
(4)
486.6
(2)
Other NGLs (mbbl/d)
44.3
(8)
43.0
(5)
44.2
(5)
Total sales volumes (mboe/d)
201.8
(9)
193.5
(5)
199.6
(6)
Liquids (%)
60
(5)
58
(2)
59
(2)
Condensate ($/bbl)
71.91
(63)
56.84
(53)
67.58
(37)
Natural gas ($/Mcf)
3.29
(24)
2.65
(6)
3.80
(32)
Other NGLs ($/bbl)
4.19
187
8.84
36
5.81
78
Total ($/boe)
35.95
(49)
28.93
(36)
35.70
(33)
Royalty expense ($/boe)
(2.19)
(56)
(2.29)
(58)
(2.24)
(27)
Operating expenses ($/boe)
(5.00)
(17)
(4.54)
(8)
(4.96)
(12)
Transportation, processing and other ($/boe)
(6.64)
13
(7.03)
7
(6.64)
9
Operating netback before the following ($/boe)(1)(4)
22.12
(74)
15.07
(62)
21.86
(52)
Realized hedging gains (losses) ($/boe)
0.04
nm
3.54
82
(0.14)
nm
Marketing income (loss) ($/boe)(1)
0.07
nm
(0.45)
78
0.41
nm
Operating netback ($/boe)(1)
22.23
(49)
18.16
(37)
22.13
(33)
Funds flow ($/boe)(1)
19.33
(57)
15.62
(47)
19.20
(37)
Capital investments ($)
311.1
(78)
265.8
(74)
712.0
(53)
Available funding ($)(1)
1,288.3
(14)
1,030.4
8
1,288.3
(14)
Net debt ($)(1)
2,178.6
2
2,385.6
(7)
2,178.6
2
Purchase of common shares ($)
(100)
15.6
(100)
44.1
(65)
Common shares outstanding
353.1
(6)
333.1
—
348.2
(4)
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic
351.9
(5)
333.4
—
352.5
(5)
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted
353.9
(6)
334.4
—
354.8
(6)
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
Horizontal wells rig released
Average measured depth (m)
Average horizontal length (m)
Average drilling days per well
Average drill cost per metre ($)(2)
Average well cost ($ millions)(2)
Wells completed
Average tonnes pumped per metre
Average cost per tonne ($)(2)
Average cost per lateral metre ($)(2)
Average well cost ($ millions)(2)
Total D&C cost per well ($ millions)(2)(3)
Wells brought on production
(1)
(2)
(3)
Operating costs in the second quarter averaged $4.16/boe, which were significantly lower than prior quarters and below the company’s 2020 revised guidance range of $4.50 – $5.00/boe. The company anticipates operating costs to be temporarily elevated during the third quarter due to the planned Karr condensate stabilizer turnaround and upgrade. Operating costs are expected to normalize in the fourth quarter with full-year expectations within 2020 guidance.
The lower Montney well on the 10-16-62-4 pad in Nest 3 continues to exceed expectations, with the well continuing to be the best condensate producer on the pad. Overall IP270 volumes of 1,934 boe/d are 12% above the average upper/middle Montney locations on the pad, and condensate rates over the same time frame averaged 506 bbl/d, 39% above the average upper/middle Montney location on the pad. The encouraging results from the first Nest 3 lower Montney well drove the decision to add two additional lower Montney wells in the area in 2020. Both wells are forecast to come on stream in mid-September 2020.
Development Wells On-Stream (#)
Percent Natural Gas(1)
Percent Condensate(1)
Percent Other NGLs(1)
Royalty Rate(2)
Operating Expenses ($/boe)
Transportation ($/boe)
G&A ($/boe)
Interest ($/boe)
1)
2)
While managing escalated volatility in global energy prices, the company’s improvements in decline rates, capital efficiencies and cash operating costs continue to enhance 7G’s financial resilience. As the company moves to formalize initial 2021 plans, it retains multiple capital allocation options, and currently forecasts it can hold annual production flat at current strip prices, with capital investments at or below forecast cash flows.
17,000
5,750
$45.70
$43.32
192,500
125,000
$2.53
$2.50
1)
2)
3)
Alberta condensate differentials temporarily widened for May deliveries, before significantly tightening for June as imports and reduced domestic production helped balance local markets. Seven Generations continues to forecast a strong local condensate market which responds to short-term supply and demand dislocations through a combination of reduced import volumes, supply discipline, access to storage and access to other liquids streams. Third quarter Alberta condensate differentials are currently trading in line with the normalized seasonal price range of a US$3.00 – $5.00/bbl discount to WTI. The recent strength in WCS prices coupled with the resumption of production from oilsands projects should continue to support demand for western Canadian condensate through the balance of the year. Seven Generations continues its constructive long-term view for Canadian condensate with growth in the oilsands and momentum in Canadian pipeline development all contributing to higher levels of demand and continued premium pricing.
Seven Generations’ mix of NGL products saw material improvements to NGL pricing during the second quarter, despite the weakness in benchmark oil prices. Realized pricing of $12.01/bbl represented an increase of 36% relative to the prior quarter, primarily due to the renewed NGL contract cycle commencing in April and stronger AECO linked ethane sales.
With the onset of COVID-19, 7G has directed its efforts to various local initiatives to support community health and well-being. The company has made donations to several local food banks and communities to assist with food security, initiated an employee volunteer pilot program – the 7G Seniors Chat Program – in partnership with Alberta Health Services and the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation to support senior citizens, and donated face coverings and personal protective equipment to emergency women’s shelters in Grande Prairie and Calgary. Learn more about Seven Generations’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dial in – toll:
Webcast link:
Readers are cautioned that these performance measures do not have any standardized meanings and should not be used to make comparisons between Seven Generations and other companies without also taking into account any differences in the methods by which the calculations were prepared.
For additional information about these measures, please see “Advisories and Guidance – GAAP measures” in Management’s Discussion and Analysis dated July 28, 2020, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.
With respect to forward-looking information contained in this document, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: future oil, NGLs and natural gas prices being consistent with current commodity price forecasts after factoring in quality adjustments at the company’s points of sale; the company’s continued ability to obtain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner; drilling and completion techniques; infrastructure and facility design concepts that have been successfully applied by the company elsewhere in its Kakwa River Project may be successfully applied to other properties within the Kakwa River Project; the consistency of the regulatory regime and framework governing royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which the company conducts its business and any other jurisdictions which may affect the company; the company’s ability to market production of oil, NGLs and natural gas successfully to customers; the company’s future production levels and amount of future capital investment will be consistent with the company’s current development plans and budget; the accuracy of the forecasts provided under “2020 Outlook”; forecasted costs and expenses; new technologies for recovery and production of the company’s reserves and resources may improve capital and operational efficiencies in the future; the recoverability of the company’s reserves and resources; sustained future capital investment by the company; future cash flows from production; taxes and royalties will remain consistent with the company’s calculated rates; the sources of funding for the company’s capital investment program; the company’s future debt levels; geological and engineering estimates in respect of the company’s reserves and resources; the geography of the areas in which the company is conducting exploration and development activities; and the access, economic, regulatory and physical limitations which the company may be affected by from time to time; the impact of competition on the company; and the company’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms.
Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information that is contained herein as a result of the risks and risk factors that are set forth in the annual information form dated February 26, 2020 for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “AIF”) and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis dated July 28, 2020, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, which are available on SEDAR, including, but not limited to: volatility in market prices and demand for oil, NGLs and natural gas and hedging activities related thereto; general economic, business and industry conditions; global or national health concerns, including the outbreak of pandemic or contagious diseases, such as the current novel coronavirus outbreak; recent and ongoing declines in general economic, business or industry conditions and weakness and volatility in the market conditions for the oil and gas industry; civil unrest, pandemics and other disruptions and dislocations; variance of the company’s actual capital costs, operating costs and economic returns from those anticipated; the ability to find, develop or acquire additional reserves and the availability of the capital or financing necessary to do so on satisfactory terms; risks related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves and resources; negative public perception of oil sands development, oil and natural gas development and transportation, hydraulic fracturing and fossil fuels; actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government regulation, royalties and taxation; political changes; potential legislative and regulatory changes; the rescission, or amendment to the conditions, of groundwater licenses of the company; management of the company’s growth; the ability to successfully identify and make attractive acquisitions, joint ventures or investments, or successfully integrate future acquisitions or businesses; the availability, cost or shortage of rigs, equipment, raw materials, supplies or qualified personnel; the adoption or modification of climate change legislation by governments; potential impacts of climate change on the company’s operations; uncertainty associated with estimates of oil, NGLs and natural gas reserves and resources and the variance of such estimates from actual future production; dependence upon compressors, gathering lines, pipelines and other facilities, certain of which the company does not control; the ability to satisfy obligations under the company’s firm commitment transportation and processing arrangements; the export and sale of natural gas to the United States; the uncertainties related to the company’s identified drilling locations; the high-risk nature of successfully stimulating well productivity and drilling for and producing oil, NGLs and natural gas; operating hazards and uninsured risks; the risks of fires, floods and natural disasters, which could become more frequent or of a greater magnitude as a result of climate change; the possibility that the company’s drilling activities may encounter sour gas; execution risks associated with the company’s business plan; failure to acquire or develop replacement reserves; the concentration of the company’s assets in the Kakwa area; unforeseen title defects; Indigenous claims; failure to accurately estimate abandonment and reclamation costs; development and exploratory drilling efforts and well operations may not be profitable or achieve the targeted return; horizontal drilling and completion technique risks and failure of drilling results to meet expectations for reserves or production; limited intellectual property protection for operating practices and dependence on employees and contractors; third-party claims regarding the company’s right to use technology and equipment; expiry of certain leases for the undeveloped leasehold acreage in the near future; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions or dispositions; failure of properties acquired now or in the future to produce as projected and inability to determine reserve and resource potential, identify liabilities associated with acquired properties or obtain protection from sellers against such liabilities; government regulations; changes in the application, interpretation and enforcement of applicable laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety requirements; restrictions on development intended to protect certain species of wildlife; potential conflicts of interests; actual results differing materially from management estimates and assumptions; seasonality of the company’s activities and the Canadian oil and gas industry; alternatives to and changing demand for petroleum products; extensive competition in the company’s industry; changes in the company’s credit ratings; third party credit risk; dependence upon a limited number of customers; lower oil, NGLs and natural gas prices and higher costs; failure of 2D and 3D seismic data used by the company to accurately identify the presence of oil and natural gas; risks relating to commodity price hedging instruments; terrorist attacks, armed conflict or sabotage; cyber security risks, loss of information and computer systems; inability to dispose of non-strategic assets on attractive terms; the potential for security deposits to be required under provincial liability management programs; reassessment by taxing and royalty authorities of the company’s prior transactions and filings; variations in foreign exchange rates and interest rates; risks associated with counterparties in risk management activities related to commodity prices and foreign exchange rates; sufficiency of insurance policies; potential for litigation; variation in future calculations of non-GAAP/non-IFRS measures; breach of and potential enforceability issues in contracts; impact of expansion into new activities on risk exposure; inability of the company to respond quickly to competitive pressures; and the risks related to the common shares that are publicly traded and the company’s senior notes and other indebtedness.
Any financial outlook and future-oriented financial information contained in this document regarding prospective financial performance, financial position or cash flows is based on assumptions about future events, including economic conditions and proposed courses of action based on management’s assessment of the relevant information that is currently available. Projected operational information contains forward-looking information and is based on a number of material assumptions and factors, as are set out above. These projections may also be considered to contain future oriented financial information or a financial outlook. The actual results of the company’s operations for any period will likely vary from the amounts set forth in these projections and such variations may be material. Actual results will vary from projected results. Readers are cautioned that any such financial outlook and future-oriented financial information contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this document speak only as of the date hereof and the company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
This news release also makes reference to Company’s forecasted total average daily production of 175 – 185 mboe/d for 2020. Seven Generations expects that approximately 32% – 36% of that production will be comprised of condensate, 39% – 41% will be comprised of shale gas, 22% – 24% will be comprised of other NGLs and 3% will be comprised of conventional natural gas.
