22:05 | 30.03.2020
SG Blocks Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
SG Blocks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, reported its ﬁnancial results for the fourth quarter and 12 months ended December 31, 2019.
Mr. Galvin concluded, “Looking ahead, we remain focused on implementing the residential license and directing our time and attention in the medical, education and disaster relief markets. Most recently, we made several products available to the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to network and respond to inquiries for an array of products that can address needs created by this pandemic while monitoring the effect that the virus could have on our operations.
On February 5, 2020, the Company effected a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its common stock. All share and per share amounts set forth in the consolidated financial statements have been retroactively restated to reflect the split effected in February 2020 as if it had occurred as of the earliest period presented.
Gross profit of $48,000, as compared to $123,000 in Q4 2018.
Net loss of $4.1 million, or $(8.83) per basic and diluted share, inclusive of a non-cash goodwill impairment loss of $2.9 million related to the company’s goodwill carrying value, as compared to a net loss of $1.8 million, or $(8.35) per basic and diluted share, in Q4 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA loss of $720,000, as compared to a loss of $1.6 million in Q4 2018. (See below for further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measurement).
10 projects under contract, performed activity on seven projects during Q4 2019.
End of year business projects include:
Design and construction of a food and beverage provider located in Detroit, Michigan;
Commenced work on a Build and Delivery of a Planet Smoothie, pre-engineered container-based structure to an overseas U.S. military base;
Architectural and engineering (A&E) design for a modular office extension for a union in California;
Production of a new “Ranchbox,” container-based residential project in Dallas;
Continued support of SG Residential projects in Puerto Rico;
Advancement of the Company’s existing contracts in the pre-construction phase the highlights of which include a mobile hospitality unit and a roof-top television extension located in the tri-state area;
Secured a residential design build delivery contract that sits outside the residential license agreement.
Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results
The Company’s backlog no longer includes residential contracts that are captured under the license agreement. Therefore, the construction backlog decreased to $17.6 million as of December 31, 2019, as compared to $97.7 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in backlog is primarily attributable to the fact that two contracts in the amount of $70 million now fall under the Company’s licensing agreement. In the second quarter of 2019 the company had a cancellation of a $25 million contract. A large contract in the amount of approximately $17 million was entered into during the third quarter of 2019 for a design build delivery of an affordable housing project in Atlanta, Georgia.
Gross profit was $48,000 as compared to $123,000 in Q4 2018.
Operating expenses increased by $2.1 million to $4.0 million in Q4 2019 compared to $1.9 million in Q4 2018. The increase was driven by a non-cash goodwill impairment loss of $2.9 million related to the company’s goodwill carrying value, which was partially offset by a decrease in general and administrative expense as a result of a decrease in bad-debt expense of $840,000.
Net loss totaled $4.1 million, or $(8.83) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million, or $(8.35) per basic and diluted share, in Q4 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA loss was $720,000 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.6 million in Q4 2018. See below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for a discussion of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of such measure to the most comparable measure calculated under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).
Gross profit for 2019 totaled $677,000, or approximately 23% profit margin, as compared to $543,000, or approximately 7% profit margin, in the year ago period.
Operating expenses increased to $7.4 million for 2019 compared to $5.4 million for 2018. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due a non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2019 of $2.9 million.
Net loss totaled $6.9 million, or $(22.85) per basic and diluted share, for 2019, compared to a net loss of $4.8 million, or $(22.74) per basic and diluted share, for 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA loss was $2.9 million for 2019 compared to a loss of $3.9 million for 2018. See below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for a discussion of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of such measure to the most comparable measure calculated under GAAP.
In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company completed a public offering resulting in net proceeds of $2.1 million and a debt financing resulting in approximately $326,000 of net proceeds, which was subsequently repaid out of the proceeds from the equity offering.
Subsequent to year-end, the Company was issued a promissory note of $400,000 pursuant to certain loan agreement. The Company issued a secured note in the amount of $200,000 in aggregate principal. The Company invested substantial time and resources in reorganizing its operations to support its licensing model. This allowed the Company to reduce its burn rate and outsource the responsibility of project delivery to the licensee. This initial license also serves as a template for future technology transfers. In order to gain Nasdaq compliance, the Company completed a successful proxy vote and the implementation of the Company’s 1-to-20 reverse stock split.
Further details about the Company’s results will be available in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.sgblocks.com and through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.
To access the call, please use the following information:
Date:
Monday, March 30, 2020
Time:
4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT
Toll-free dial-in number:
1-877-407-9716
International dial-in number:
1-201-493-6779
Conference ID:
13700097
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or james@haydenir.com.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138446 and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.sgblocks.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available on March 30, 2020, after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time, through April 10, 2020.
Toll-free replay number:
1-844-512-2921
International replay number:
1-412-317-6671
Replay ID:
13700097
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have certain limitations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), or any other measures of financial performance derived in accordance with GAAP. These measures also should not be construed as an inference that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items for which these non-GAAP measures make adjustments. Additionally, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be liquidity measures because of certain limitations, including, but not limited to:
They do not reflect the Company’s cash outlays for capital expenditures;
They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital; and
Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets are being depreciated and amortized and may have to be replaced in the future, and these non-GAAP measures do not reflect cash requirements for such replacements.
The non-GAAP information should be read in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements and related notes.
The following is a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest GAAP measure, net loss:
Net loss
$
(4,132,627
)
$
(1,830,979
)
$
(6,920,540
)
$
(4,844,021
)
Addback interest expense
178,995
—
178,995
—
Addback depreciation and amortization
47,401
151,125
164,941
596,383
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
(3,906,231
)
(1,679,854
)
(6,576,604
)
(4,247,638
)
Addback goodwill impairment
2,938,653
—
2,938,653
—
Addback loss on asset disposal
—
—
52,039
—
Addback stock-based compensation expense
247,265
113,798
729,404
396,214
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
(720,313
)
$
(1,566,056
)
$
(2,856,508
)
$
(3,851,424
)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,625,671
$
1,368,395
Accounts receivable, net
1,101,185
1,746,326
Contract assets
106,015
260,325
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
73,938
986,687
Total current assets
2,906,809
4,361,733
Property, plant and equipment, net
11,747
71,337
Goodwill
1,223,520
4,162,173
Intangible assets, net
2,298,805
2,443,929
Deferred contract costs, net
193,730
—
Total Assets
$
6,634,611
$
11,039,172
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
2,105,505
$
2,624,218
Contract liabilities
168,957
1,334,887
Total current liabilities
2,274,462
3,959,105
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 5,405,010 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 1,157,890 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 213,002 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018.
11,579
2,130
Additional paid-in capital
21,932,387
17,741,214
Accumulated deficit
(17,583,817
)
(10,663,277
)
Total stockholders’ equity
4,360,149
7,080,067
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
6,634,611
$
11,039,172
Block sales
$
—
$
57,522
Construction services
2,808,981
7,306,654
Engineering services
175,854
826,536
Total
2,984,835
8,190,712
Blocks sales
—
44,112
Construction services
2,238,535
6,985,439
Engineering services
68,953
618,428
Total
2,307,488
7,647,979
677,347
542,733
Payroll and related expenses
2,392,587
2,166,212
General and administrative expenses
1,788,276
2,760,655
Marketing and business development expense
240,557
387,400
Pre-project expenses
21,286
74,629
Goodwill impairment
2,938,653
—
Total
7,381,359
5,388,896
(6,704,012
)
(4,846,163
)
Interest expense
(178,995
)
—
Interest income
—
4
Other income
14,506
5,764
Loss on asset disposal
(52,039
)
—
Loss from equity affiliates
—
(3,626
)
Total
(216,528
)
2,142
(6,920,540
)
(4,844,021
)
—
—
$
(6,920,540
)
$
(4,844,021
)
Net loss per share – basic and diluted:
Basic and diluted
$
(22.85
)
$
(22.74
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
302,844
213,002
8,195
$
82
$
1,801,670
$
4,938,119
$
(1,306,576
)
$
5,433,295
Stock-based compensation
—
—
—
701,402
—
701,402
Exercise of stock options
140
1
—
8,407
—
8,408
Conversion preferred to common
90,084
901
(1,801,670
)
1,800,769
—
—
Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs
86,250
863
—
7,058,752
—
7,059,615
Issuance of common stock of services
2,500
25
—
254,475
—
254,500
Conversion of convertible debentures
25,833
258
—
2,583,076
—
2,583,334
Net loss
—
—
—
—
(4,512,680
)
(4,512,680
)
Balance at December 31, 2017
213,002
$
2,130
$
—
$
17,345,000
$
(5,819,256
)
$
11,527,874
Balance at December 31, 2017
213,002
$
2,130
$
—
$
17,345,000
$
(5,819,256
)
$
11,527,874
Stock-based compensation
—
—
—
396,214
—
396,214
Net loss
—
—
—
—
(4,844,021
)
(4,844,021
)
Balance at December 31, 2018
213,002
$
2,130
$
—
$
17,741,214
$
(10,663,277
)
$
7,080,067
213,002
$
2,130
$
—
$
17,741,214
$
(10,663,277
)
$
7,080,067
Stock-based compensation
—
—
—
946,660
—
946,660
Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs
944,888
9,449
—
3,244,513
—
3,253,962
Net loss
—
—
—
—
(6,920,540
)
(6,920,540
)
Balance at December 31, 2019
1,157,890
$
11,579
$
—
$
21,932,387
$
(17,583,817
)
$
4,360,149
Net loss
$
(6,920,540
)
$
(4,844,021
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Impairment of goodwill
2,938,653
—
Depreciation expense
9,621
6,764
Amortization of intangible assets
145,124
589,619
Amortization of deferred license costs
10,196
—
Accretion of debt discount
105,770
—
Amortization of debt issuance costs
73,225
—
Bad debt expense and recoveries
(54,000
)
810,580
Interest income on short-term investment
—
(4
)
Stock-based compensation
729,404
396,214
Loss on asset disposal
52,039
—
Loss on equity affiliates
—
3,626
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
699,141
448,969
Contract assets
154,310
(199,150
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
912,749
(802,797
)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(301,457
)
476,127
Contract liabilities
(1,165,930
)
(338,161
)
Deferred long-term asset charge
(203,926
)
—
Net cash used in operating activities
(2,815,621
)
(3,452,234
)
Proceeds from short-term investment
—
30,037
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(2,070
)
(71,306
)
Purchase of intangible asset
—
(5,300
)
Investment in and advances to equity affiliates
—
(3,626
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,070)
(50,195
)
Proceeds from public stock offering and other private placements, net of issuance costs
3,253,962
—
Proceeds from short-term note payable
375,000
—
Payments on short-term note payable
(480,770
)
—
Payments on debt issuance costs
(73,225
)
—
Net cash provided by financing activities
3,074,967
—
(3,502,429
)
4,870,824
1,625,671
$
1,368,395
$
105,770
$
—
$
217,256
$
—
