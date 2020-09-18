|
10:00 | 19.09.2020
Shanghai Electric Showcases Smart Energy Solution at China International Industrial Expo on World’s Clean Up Day
Shanghai Electric presented exhibitions on Smart City, Smart Energy, Intelligent Manufacturing and Intelligent Transportation at the expoSHANGHAI, Sept. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Shanghai Electric gave a strong impression at the 22nd China International Industrial Expo (the “Shanghai Industrial Fair”), which took place during September 15-19 at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center. The company presented exhibitions on Smart City, Smart Energy, Intelligent Manufacturing, and Intelligent Transportation in line with the Fair’s theme of “Intelligence, Interconnection – New Development of Enabling Industry.”This year, the Shanghai Industry Expo adopted a new mode of exhibition with “offline as the main and online as the supplement.” The expos included nine different exhibition areas including CNC machine tools and metal processing, industrial automation, energy conservation and industrial support along with a new generation of information technology and applications.Yuanyi, the Vice President of Shanghai Electric Power Generation Group, said, “We are embracing a more digitalized and intelligent future. Today marks the third World’s Clean Up Day, and the world is calling for intelligent solutions to tackle the environment issues. We are proud to bring smart energy solutions [https://en.prnasia.com/releases/apac/shanghai-electric-half-year-report-shows-huge-growth-in-demand-for-renewable-energy-291126.shtml] along with other smart solutions to the expo as Shanghai Electric has always been eager to explore intelligent solutions for future smart world.”Shanghai Electric’s Smart Solutions
— Smarty City–Shanghai Electric showcased its complete industrial chain
and related software platform, including new energy vehicle charging,
smart elevators, waste disposal and other solutions that pave the way to
a smart future. The company exhibited a fully automatic charging robot
for new energy vehicles code-named C-POD at the fair. This product can
identify the position of the electric vehicle charging port through a
visual module and guide the charging gun into the charging port, making
the entire process unmanned.
— Smart Energy–Shanghai Electric has developed a comprehensive energy
solution that brings together photothermal, photovoltaic, wind power,
energy storage, smart turbines, smart energy management and power
quality management. Shanghai Electric has successfully developed the
Sanxing smart microgrid project in the Xin’an Village, which transfers
the village into a zero-carbon community by applying the
independently-developed power quality comprehensive management system
and advanced technology of reactive power compensation to ensure the
reliability of power supply and the best possible operation of the
microgrid.
— Intelligent Manufacturing–Showcased its exploration in digital
transformation in the expo, Shanghai Electric has leveraged its vast
experience in artificial intelligence to develop industry application
solutions in wind power, environmental protection, thermal power,
elevators and other industries. The company garnered attention for its
innovations and its role in “digital transformation” at the 2020 World
Artificial Intelligence Conference. The company also won the world’s
first industrial intelligence medal, the “Zhanlu Award”
[https://en.prnasia.com/releases/apac/shanghai-electric-s-seunicloud-pla
tform-wins-world-s-first-industrial-intelligence-award-at-waic-2020-2857
43.shtml] and built the SEunicloud
[https://en.prnasia.com/releases/apac/shanghai-electric-accelerates-indu
strial-digitalization-with-upgrades-to-seunicloud-281451.shtml]digital
solution platform to help enterprises quickly and cost-effectively
realize innovative industrial internet applications and improve the
level of digitalization and enterprise intelligence.
— Intelligent Transportation–Shanghai Electric and Shanghai ShenTong
Metro have been jointly exploring the applications of 5G in rail transit
train controls, video surveillance and intelligent operation. The
companies also discussed how to carry out the optimization and
development of road-implanted magnetic track system and real environment
feasibility verification, while discovering new solutions for urban rail
transit in the 5G era, and making Intelligent Digital Railway Transit
system (iDRT) the backbone of the future of modern transport through the
use of virtual electronic rail technology.
Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1277295/CIIF.mp4 [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1277295/CIIF.mp4]
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1190744/Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1190744/Logo.jpg]
