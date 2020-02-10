1:00 | 11.02.2020

Shape Memory Alloy Market 2020-2024 | Growing Application Areas of Shape Memory Alloys to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the shape memory alloy market, and it is poised to grow by USD 1.63 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Growing application areas of shape memory alloys has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of shape memory alloys might hamper market growth.

Shape Memory Alloy Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Shape Memory Alloy Market is segmented as below:

Application

Biomedical Automotive Aerospace and defense (A And D) Others

Geographic segmentation

North America APAC Europe South America MEA

This study identifies increasing use by R&D institutions in aerospace and defense and consumer products as one of the prime reasons driving the shape memory alloy market growth during the next few years.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our shape memory alloy market report covers the following areas: Shape Memory Alloy Market size Shape Memory Alloy Market trends Shape Memory Alloy Market industry analysis This study identifies increasing use by R&D institutions in aerospace and defense and consumer products as one of the prime reasons driving the shape memory alloy market growth during the next few years.

Shape Memory Alloy Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the shape memory alloy market, including some of the vendors such as Allegheny Technologies Inc., DYNALLOY Inc., Fort Wayne Metals Research Products Corp., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., G.RAU GmbH & Co. KG, Johnson Matthey Plc, Metalwerks Inc., Nippon Seisen Co. Ltd., SAES Getters Spa, and Ultimate Wireforms Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the shape memory alloy market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Shape Memory Alloy Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist shape memory alloy market growth during the next five years Estimation of the shape memory alloy market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the shape memory alloy market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of shape memory alloy market vendors

