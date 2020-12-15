ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
23:39 | 15.12.2020
Sherritt Announces Voting Results of Its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Sherritt International Corporation (“Sherritt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:S) today announced voting results of its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today, December 15, 2020.

A total of 102,567,843 common shares or 25.82% of Sherritt’s issued and outstanding common shares were represented virtually or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditors and the non-binding advisory resolution known as “Say on Pay.” Sherritt elected to withdraw the resolution presented in the management information circular seeking shareholder approval for a proposed share consolidation.
Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the seven director nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2020 Shareholders’ meeting were elected as directors of Sherritt to serve until the next annual general meeting of the company:
NomineeTotal Votes
For% forTotal Votes
Withheld
 
% Withheld
Timothy Baker

86,043,696

87.72%

12,047,140

12.28%

Maryse Belanger

83,093,945

84.71%

14,996,891

15.29%

Sir Richard Lapthorne

64,078,823

65.33%

34,012,013

34.67%

Adrian Loader

64,027,450

65.27%

34,063,386

34.73%

Lisa Pankratz

87,138,407

88.83%

10,952,429

11.17%

David Pathe

84,279,078

85.92%

13,811,758

14.08%

John Warwick

87,887,693

89.60%

10,203,143

10.40%

The full Report of Voting Results has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Sherritt
Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada and Cuba. The Corporation is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba, with extensive oil and power operations across the island. Sherritt licenses its proprietary technologies and provides metallurgical services to mining and refining operations worldwide. The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215006150/en/

