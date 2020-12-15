|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:39 | 15.12.2020
Sherritt Announces Voting Results of Its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Sherritt International Corporation (“Sherritt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:S) today announced voting results of its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today, December 15, 2020.
A total of 102,567,843 common shares or 25.82% of Sherritt’s issued and outstanding common shares were represented virtually or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditors and the non-binding advisory resolution known as “Say on Pay.” Sherritt elected to withdraw the resolution presented in the management information circular seeking shareholder approval for a proposed share consolidation.
86,043,696
87.72%
12,047,140
12.28%
Maryse Belanger
83,093,945
84.71%
14,996,891
15.29%
Sir Richard Lapthorne
64,078,823
65.33%
34,012,013
34.67%
Adrian Loader
64,027,450
65.27%
34,063,386
34.73%
Lisa Pankratz
87,138,407
88.83%
10,952,429
11.17%
David Pathe
84,279,078
85.92%
13,811,758
14.08%
John Warwick
87,887,693
89.60%
10,203,143
10.40%
The full Report of Voting Results has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
