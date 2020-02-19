|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:07 | 19.02.2020
Sherritt Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter 2019 Results, Conference Call and Webcast
Sherritt International Corporation (“Sherritt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:S) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results on February 26, 2020. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast to review the Corporation’s financial and operational performance on the same day, February 26, 2020, at 2:00 pm ET.
1 (866) 521-4909
International dial-in number:
(647) 427-2311
Webcast and slide presentation:
A copy of the webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the website following the presentation.
