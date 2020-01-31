|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 07.02.2020
Sherritt Publishes Cobalt Reference Price and Warrant Conversion Ratio for February 2020
Sherritt International Corporation (“Sherritt”) (TSX:S), a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores, today published the Applicable Reference Cobalt Price and Applicable Common Shares per Warrant Ratio for the three-month period ended January 31, 2020.
US$16.30
1.00
Consistent with the terms of the Warrant Indenture dated as of January 25, 2018 and available on SEDAR, Sherritt will calculate and publish the Applicable Reference Cobalt Price based on the simple average of the midpoint of the Fastmarkets MB (formerly known as Metal Bulletin) High Price and the Fastmarkets MB Low Price1, expressed in US dollars per pound, for the three consecutive full calendar months immediately preceding each monthly Conversion Ratio Reset Date. The Applicable Common Shares per Warrant Ratio disclosed here will apply on any warrant Exercise Date from, and including, February 8, 2020 through March 6, 2020.
The next Applicable Reference Cobalt Price and Applicable Common Shares per Warrant Ratio for the three-month period ended February 29, 2020 will be announced on March 6, 2020.
