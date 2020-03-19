|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:40 | 19.03.2020
Sherritt Reminds Noteholders and Shareholders of Upcoming Early Consent Date and Voting Deadline in connection with its Previously Announced Transaction
Sherritt International Corporation (“Sherritt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:S), a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores, reminds holders (the “Noteholders”) of the Corporation’s outstanding (i) 8.00% senior unsecured debentures due 2021, (ii) 7.50% senior unsecured debentures due 2023, and (iii) 7.875% senior unsecured notes due 2025 (collectively, the “Existing Notes”) of the previously announced early consent date (the “Early Consent Date”) of March 27, 2020, in connection with the Corporation’s proposed transaction announced on February 26, 2020 (the “Transaction”) to be implemented pursuant to a corporate plan of arrangement (the “Plan of Arrangement”) under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “CBCA”).
Sherritt also reminds Noteholders and holders of the Corporation’s obligations under its Ambatovy Joint Venture partner loans (the “CFA Lenders” and together with the Noteholders, the “Debtholders”) of the voting deadline of April 7, 2020 (the “Voting Deadline”) in connection with the Transaction.
Holders of the Corporation’s common shares (the “Shareholders”) are reminded of the Voting Deadline in connection with Sherritt’s reduction of the stated capital of its common shares (the “Stated Capital Reduction”), which is a preliminary step to the implementation of the Transaction.
In light of recent and ongoing developments regarding COVID-19, Sherritt strongly encourages all Debtholders and Shareholders to follow the instructions of the Public Health Agency of Canada (https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.html) and all additional provincial and local instructions. Sherritt strongly encourages all Debtholders and Shareholders to vote by proxy at the upcoming Meetings (as defined below) by submitting their duly completed proxies or voting instructions prior to the Voting Deadline in accordance with the instructions contained in the applicable proxies, voting forms or voting information and election forms. Sherritt is actively monitoring the continually evolving COVID-19 situation and will provide any further updates relating to the Meetings as applicable and appropriate in the circumstances.
Any Noteholder that does not vote in favour of the Plan of Arrangement and elect to receive Noteholder Early Consent Cash Consideration by 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the Early Consent Date shall not be entitled to receive Noteholder Early Consent Cash Consideration pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement.
The Voting Deadline for Debtholders and Shareholders to submit their proxies or voting instructions in order to vote on the items to be considered at the applicable Meeting is 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on April 7, 2020. The Noteholders and CFA Lenders will vote together as one class at the Debtholders’ Meeting. CFA Lenders must also submit their election for consideration under the Plan of Arrangement by the Voting Deadline (as described further in the Information Circular).
Shareholders are advised that the Stated Capital Reduction is the only matter that will be considered at the Shareholders’ Meeting. Sherritt will provide further information concerning an upcoming annual general meeting of Shareholders, at which the Shareholders will be asked to consider additional matters.
The board of directors of Sherritt (the “Board of Directors”) has unanimously determined that the Transaction is the best available alternative for and in the best interests of the Corporation and its stakeholders at this time, and recommends that the Debtholders support and vote in favour of the Transaction. The Board of Directors also recommends that Shareholders support and vote in favour of the Stated Capital Reduction.
Debtholders and Shareholders can vote at the Meetings without attending in person by submitting their duly completed proxies or voting instructions prior to the Voting Deadline in accordance with the instructions contained in the applicable proxies, voting forms or voting information and election forms. Sherritt strongly encourages all Debtholders and Shareholders to vote by proxy at the Meetings in light of the recent and ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
Banks, brokers or other intermediaries (each an “Intermediary”) that hold Existing Notes or common shares of Sherritt on a securityholder’s behalf may have internal deadlines that require such securityholders to submit their votes by an earlier date in advance of the Early Consent Date and/or the Voting Deadline, as applicable, and may have internal requirements for the submission of voting instructions. Such securityholders are encouraged to contact their Intermediaries directly to confirm any such internal deadlines or voting instruction requirements.
Debtholders and Shareholders with questions about the Transaction, the Stated Capital Reduction, eligibility for Noteholder Early Consent Cash Consideration, or voting at the applicable Meeting may also contact Kingsdale Advisors, the Corporation’s Proxy, Information and Exchange Agent, by telephone at 1-800-749-9197 or 416-867-2272, or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com.
As part of the Court approval of the Plan of Arrangement, the Applicants will seek a permanent waiver of potential defaults resulting from the commencement of their CBCA proceedings (the “CBCA Proceedings”) or the steps or transactions related to the CBCA Proceedings or Transaction, on the terms set forth in the Plan of Arrangement.
Completion of the Transaction pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement will be subject to, among other things, approval of the Plan of Arrangement by the requisite majority of the Debtholders at the Debtholders’ Meeting, approval of the Plan of Arrangement by the Court and the satisfaction or waiver of the other applicable conditions precedent to the Plan of Arrangement. If all requisite approvals are obtained and the other conditions to completion of the Transaction are satisfied or waived, it is expected that the Transaction will be completed at the end of April 2020. Upon implementation, the Plan of Arrangement would bind all Debtholders of the Corporation.
The Corporation’s legal advisor in connection with the Transaction is Goodmans LLP and its financial advisor is National Bank Financial Inc.
This news release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities to be issued pursuant to the Transaction have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “1933 Act”), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. The securities to be issued pursuant to the Transaction will be issued and distributed in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Section 3(a)(10) of the 1933 Act (and similar exemptions under applicable state securities laws).
Forward-looking statements are not based on historic facts, but rather on current expectations, assumptions and projections about future events, including matters relating to the proposed Transaction; commodity and product prices and demand; the level of liquidity; production results; realized prices for production; earnings and revenues; and certain objectives, goals and plans. By their nature, forward looking statements require the Corporation to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections will not prove to be accurate, that those assumptions may not be correct and that actual results or payments may differ materially from such predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections.
The Corporation cautions readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement as a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the ability of the Corporation to receive all necessary regulatory, court, third party and stakeholder approvals in order to complete the Transaction; the ability of the Corporation to achieve its financial goals; the ability of the Corporation to operate in the ordinary course during the CBCA Proceedings, including with respect to satisfying obligations to service providers, suppliers, contractors and employees; the ability of the Corporation to continue as a going concern; the ability of the Corporation to continue to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities and commitments; the Corporation’s future liquidity position, and access to capital, to fund ongoing operations and obligations (including debt obligations); the ability of the Corporation to stabilize its business and financial condition; the ability of the Corporation to implement and successfully achieve its business priorities; the ability of the Corporation to comply with its contractual obligations, including, without limitation, its obligations under debt arrangements; the general regulatory environment in which the Corporation operates; the tax treatment of the Corporation and the materiality of any legal and regulatory proceedings; the general economic, financial, market and political conditions impacting the industry and markets in which the Corporation operates; the ability of the Corporation to sustain or increase profitability, fund its operations with existing capital and/or raise additional capital to fund its operations; the ability of the Corporation to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; the impact of competition; the ability of the Corporation to obtain and retain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and efficient manner (particularly in light of the Corporation’s efforts to restructure its debt obligations); the ability of the Corporation to retain members of the senior management team, including but not limited to, the officers of the Corporation; and the impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the responses of government and the public to the pandemic on business operations of the Corporation, matters relating to the Meetings, including attending such Meetings and the timing thereof, matters relating to attending the Final Order Hearing and the timing thereof, and the implementation of the Transaction and timing thereof. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and should be considered in conjunction with the risk factors described in this news release and in the Corporation’s other documents filed with the Canadian securities authorities, including without limitation the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the Annual Information Form of the Corporation dated February 13, 2019 for the period ending December 31, 2018, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The Corporation may, from time to time, make oral forward-looking statements. The Corporation advises that the above paragraph and the risk factors described in this news release and in the Corporation’s other documents filed with the Canadian securities authorities should be read for a description of certain factors that could cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from those in the oral forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any oral or written forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
